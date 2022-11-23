Michigan State hockey player says Big Ten took no action against Ohio State player after racist remarks





EAST LANSING, Mich. A Michigan State Hockey player said the Big Ten Conference took no action against an Ohio State player who was penalized for racially insulting him during a game. Spartans senior Jagger Joshua said the incident occurred on Nov. 11 during a game at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. On November 11, in our game against Ohio State, one of their players called me racist multiple times, Joshua tweeted Monday night. One of the referees heard the slur and awarded the player a penalty for game misconduct. Joshua, a Dearborn native and Edsel Ford High School graduate, said Big Ten authorities investigated the incident but took no further action. Inaction left me feeling confused and pessimistic about the diversity movement within hockey culture, Joshua tweeted. The ignorance of racism has no place in our game, and I feel I should make people aware that this incident happened, because without acknowledgment, the problem gets worse. You can read Joshua’s full statement below: Here is a statement from Alan Haller, Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics: Michigan State Athletics supports Jagger Joshua and commends him for his courage to speak out against racial injustice. As a department, we are committed to providing all student-athletes with opportunities to compete in a space free of discrimination, racism or hatred. Alan Haller Here’s a statement from Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale: At Michigan State, we are committed to providing a safe and welcoming space for our student-athletes. I think it’s important that all student-athletes feel comfortable and supported in our locker room and in our program. I am proud to have Jagger Joshua on our team. Adam Nightingale

