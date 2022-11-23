ACY sponsors NSW Table Tennis Open Championships

ACY Securities, one of the world’s leading technology-focused multi-asset CFD brokers, has sponsored the ACY NSW Table Tennis Open Championships to be held at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Halls from November 19-20, 2022.

This latest sponsorship is part of the wider two-year sponsorship deal with Table Tennis New South Wales (TTNSW) announced earlier this year here and is consistent with ACY’s continued support for local and national cultural events, sports and community organizations.

Ashley Jessen, COO of ACY Securities said: It was a real privilege to present the NSW State Champions for the Open Men’s, Women’s and Under 21 titles. The talent of all the players was incredible and I was lucky enough to see both the men’s and women’s finals. When you watch the best of the best game you begin to realize the immense skill and talent of the players, not to mention the dedication to hone those skills over 10+ years.

All NSW Open champions had to overcome a series of intense matches leading up to the grand final, including 3 rounds, which were a best of 7 eliminations.

The Grand Final saw tension build, with their coaches and support team cheering for every point won. At this level, nothing is left to chance as every participant gave their all.

In the women’s final, it was Tracy Feng who defeated Chermaine Chen 4 to 1 in an extremely close series of matches. In the men’s final, TA Yeo claimed victory in a dominant display of table tennis power over Daiki Shimojo, one of the more consistent players on tour.

It was great to hear the feedback from the winners and their support team, who were grateful for ACY’s prize money increase in recognition of their wins. And it was quite the historic time to be crowned champions as Table Tennis NSW celebrates its 120th year and has been playing since 1902. Jessen added.

Championship results are below.

Event Winner Second place Open men’s singles Tuan-Aik Yeo (RHO) Xuqi Lin (RHO) Women’s Open Singles Chunyi Tracy Feng (STG) Chermaine Chen (HOR) <= 1800="" Singles=""> Alex Yeung (ELI) Glenn Glenn Rodriguez (STG) <= 1400="" Singles=""> Benjamin Hyun (KTA) Helen Ying (NPC) <= 1200="" Singles=""> Kevin Huang (SND) Ian Kim (KIM) <= 800="" Singles=""> Aaron Cheong (SND) Gabriel Pantos (PMA) Men’s Singles U/21 Clarence Cheng (STC) Hansen Huang (RHO) Women’s Singles U/21 Yifan Liu (RHO) Chloe Cheng (STC)

Congratulations to all players who participated in the ACY NSW Table Tennis Open Championships.

About ACY Effects

ACY Securities is one of Australia’s fastest growing multi-asset exchange online

Exchange online



Online trading is the trading of fiat currencies, digital currencies, commodities, stocks and indices, with traders and investors looking to make a profit. This is done through the online purchase or sale of the above products, via an electronic network that is made accessible by brokers in the form of an online trading platform or hub. Online commerce continues to experience rapid growth year after year due to a number of reasons. First, the number of brokers offering their services is growing, with more money being spent on advertising and sponsorships to attract potential traders. Second, more traders are aware of the convenience of applying for online accounts; the low barrier to entry now means that a trader only needs to deposit virtually as little as they want to place trades. Third, the improvement of financial technology, better performing hardware and software leading to fast and consistent execution has led to growth. This in turn is aided by higher liquidity and lower trading costs such as spreads and commissions, which have fueled the retail industry immensely. How to trade online? Before the advent of the internet, traders had to place trades over the phone, which could be quite cumbersome, especially if one wanted to place multiple trades in a short period of time. Online trading has indeed opened up a new area of ​​trading in the form of foreign exchange scalping, either manually or through automated trading robots. Today, the best example of online trading is trading the currency market with a forex broker, using a platform provided by the broker. The trader installs the platform on his computer and gets the information and tools needed to start trading. The most popular trading platforms are MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), which are ubiquitous in the retail market and loved for their versatility in trading multiple assets.



Online trading is the trading of fiat currencies, digital currencies, commodities, stocks and indices, with traders and investors looking to make a profit. This is done through the online purchase or sale of the above products, via an electronic network that is made accessible by brokers in the form of an online trading platform or hub. Online commerce continues to experience rapid growth year after year due to a number of reasons. First, the number of brokers offering their services is growing, with more money being spent on advertising and sponsorships to attract potential traders. Second, more traders are aware of the convenience of applying for online accounts; the low barrier to entry now means that a trader only needs to deposit virtually as little as they want to place trades. Third, the improvement of financial technology, better performing hardware and software leading to fast and consistent execution has led to growth. This in turn is aided by higher liquidity and lower trading costs such as spreads and commissions, which have fueled the retail industry immensely. How to trade online? Before the advent of the internet, traders had to place trades over the phone, which could be quite cumbersome, especially if one wanted to place multiple trades in a short period of time. Online trading has indeed opened up a new area of ​​trading in the form of foreign exchange scalping, either manually or through automated trading robots. Today, the best example of online trading is trading the currency market with a forex broker, using a platform provided by the broker. The trader installs the platform on his computer and gets the information and tools needed to start trading. The most popular trading platforms are MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), which are ubiquitous in the retail market and loved for their versatility in trading multiple assets.

Read this term providers, offering ultra-low cost trading, solid execution, technologically superior account management and premium market analysis. The main pillars on which we operate are transparency, customer focus and technology. With a track record of serving clients since 2011, we are well positioned to meet your trading needs.