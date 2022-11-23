Sports
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Highlights: IND-NZ Match ends in a draw; India win series 1-0
IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Match ends as a draw and India win series 1-0©AFP
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Highlights: The third and final T20I between India and New Zealand ended in a draw as India (75/4 in 9 overs) were level on DLS score. With no time left to resume the game, the referees decided to call off the game and it ended as a draw. Earlier, India lost the wickets of Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav and their chase of 161 runs. was shaken up early against New Zealand in the third T20I. Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh took four wickets each as India bundled New Zealand for 160. Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips batted 50 seconds for New Zealand, but India showed a bowling display at death. Earlier, India struck early when Arshdeep Singh removed Finn Allen and then Siraj struck to sack Mark Chapman. Previously, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first in the third and final T20I at Napier. (SCORE CARD)
These are the highlights of the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand direct from McLean Park, Napier
-
4:01 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: Thanks
That’s it for today guys, thank you for joining us for the live coverage of the 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand, at McLean Park in Napier.
-
15:59 (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: Match ends as a draw on DLS
Rain again plays a bummer as the game ends in a draw at DLS. With this result, Team India won the T20I series against New Zealand 1-0.
-
3:49 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: official confirmation in 2 minutes
The rain has stopped, but the outfield is wet. The referees check the ground and an official confirmation is expected in 2 minutes. Stay tuned for more updates.
-
15:42 (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: Visitors win the T20I series
If the third T20I match between India and New Zealand does not resume, the visitors would take the series with a 1-0 lead.
-
3:30 PM (IST)
India vs New Zealand: Match ends in a draw
If no play is played after that, the 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand will end as a draw.
-
15:29 (ACTUALLY)
India vs New Zealand: It’s raining in Napier
It rains heavily at McLean Park in Napier as the 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand is interrupted.
-
15:26 (ACTUALLY)
India vs New Zealand: Covers are on
As the rain intensifies, the blankets are brought back onto the field. Team India needs 86 more runs to win from 66 balls.
-
15:23 (ACTUALLY)
India vs New Zealand: Rain interrupts play
Rain interrupted India’s 161 run chase at the Napier. After 9.0 overs India’s score stands at 75/4 with the DLS PAR score also at 75.
-
15:19 (ACTUALLY)
India vs New Zealand: India 69/4 in 8.0 overs
After 8.0 overs Team India’s score stood at 69/4 with Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda unbeaten in the crease. India needs 91 more runs to win from 72 balls.
-
15:13 (ACTUALLY)
India vs New Zealand: OUT
Team India takes another blow as Ish Sodhi scalps Suryakumar Yadav’s big wicket for 13. Deepak Hooda joins Pandya at the crease.
-
15:11 (ACTUALLY)
India vs New Zealand: India 58/3 in 6.0 overs
Team India lost three wickets in the power play, but Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav kept the momentum to their side. India’s score was 58/3 after 6.0 overs.
-
3:07 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: SIX
Suryakumar Yadav also joins the party when he hits a huge six on Lockie Ferguson. Team India gets back on track after initial setbacks.
-
3:06 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: India 50/3 in 5.0 overs
Team India finally gets a big over as they completed 50 runs within 5.0 overs. Tim Southee gave up 11 runs from the previous over, with Hardik Pandya hitting a four and a six.
-
3:03 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: SIX
Pandya continues the carnage as he hits a huge six on Tim Southee. The skipper pulls it over the deep square leg and the balls go straight into the crowd.
-
15:01 (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: FOUR
Pandya puts it in the long-off and steals a brilliant frontier from Tim Southee. India needs 118 more runs to win from 94 balls.
-
3:00 PM (IST)
India vs New Zealand: FOUR
Hardik Pandya hits two back-to-back fours and tries to bring momentum back to Team India. The team’s score now stands at 39/3 after 4.0 overs.
-
2:59 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: FOUR
Hardik Pandya gets another life when the third man doesn’t get there in time and the ball crosses the boundary line on Adam Milne’s throw.
-
2:57 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: India 23/3 in 3.0 overs
After 3.0 overs, India are in trouble as they have lost three wickets with just 23 runs left on the board. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav will now try to get India back on track.
-
2:52 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: OUT
Southee strikes again as he sends Shreyas Iyer back to the dugout on the very first ball. Iyer was caught by James Neesham for a duck, putting India in trouble on 21/3.
-
14:51 (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: OFF
After hitting two back-to-back fours, Pant finally falls to the prey of Tim Southee and is dismissed for 11. Pant was caught by Ish Sodhi and Team India’s score was 21/2 in 2.4 overs.
-
2:49 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: FOUR
Rishabh Pant puts it perfectly offside as the balls evade the fielders and cross the boundary line. Four points for Team India.
-
2:47 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: OFF
Adam Milne gave New Zealand their first breakthrough when he scalped Ishan Kishan’s vital wicket for 10. Kishan, eyeing a big shot, was caught on the boundary line by Mark Chapman. India’s score was 13/1 after 2.0 overs.
-
2:45 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: FOUR
After being hit on the shoulder, Kishan makes a huge comeback with a brilliant four off Adam Milne’s throw. The batter puts it in the deep mid-wicket to get four runs.
-
2:44 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: Balls hit Ishan Kishan on his shoulder
Adam Milne’s crackling pitch hits Ishan Kishan on the shoulder and the medical staff has reached the ground to see the batter.
-
14:36 (ACTUALLY)
India vs New Zealand: SIX
Ishan Kishan hits a huge six on Southee’s roll. Kishan puts the ball on offside and the ball goes straight into the stands. Team India is off to a good start.
-
2:33 PM (ACTUALLY)
India vs New Zealand: Tim Southee opens the bowling attack
Stand-in skipper Tim Southee opens the bowling attack for New Zealand, while Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant have come to bat for Team India.
-
2:32 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: India needs 161 to win
After tying New Zealand on 160, Team India now need 161 runs in 120 balls to claim the three match T20I series.
-
2:28 PM (ACTUALLY)
India vs New Zealand: New Zealand went 160 in 19.4 overs
Team India will face New Zealand on 160, with Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj taking four wickets each. For New Zealand, Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips scored 59 and 54 points respectively.
-
2:25 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: OFF
Siraj strikes again and sends off James Neesham for duck as New Zealand fail to struggle at 147/5 in 17.1 overs. This was Siraj’s third wicket of the day.
-
2:04 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: OFF
After being hit for two boundaries, Arshdeep Singh’s makes a huge comeback, sending Devon Conway off for 59. New Zealand lose wickets with 146 runs on the board.
-
2:03 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: FOUR
After bowling a no-ball, Arshdeep Singh is hit for a four by Daryl Mitchell on the free hit. There was a fumble by Shreyas Iyer at the boundary line that gave New Zealand four runs.
-
13:59 (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: FOUR
Daryl Mitchell enters the crease with a perfect four on Mohammed Siraj. New Zealand’s score now stands at 135/3 after 16.0 overs.
-
13:58 (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: OFF
Team India finally breathes a sigh of relief as Mohammed Siraj dismisses Glenn Phillips for 54. Daryl Mitchell comes to the crease and joins forces with Conway.
-
13:53 (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: FIFTY for Phillips
Glenn Phillips starts his half-century with a brilliant six off Harshal Patel’s delivery. The batter takes 32 balls to cross the 50-run mark. Phillips-Conway leads New Zealand to a big score.
NZ: 129/2 in 15.0 overs
-
13:48 (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: FOUR
Phillips hits a brilliant four off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s delivery as he takes his score to 47. New Zealand’s total stands at 120/2 after 14.0 overs.
-
13:47 (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: Phillips is approaching fifty
After Conway, Phillips is also about to complete his half-century. He hits another huge six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the ball goes up the roof. Phillips hits 43 off 28 balls.
-
1:45 PM (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: FIFTY for Conway
After the initial setbacks, Devon Conways anchors the innings and collects his half century with just 39 balls. New Zealand is aiming for a big total from here.
-
13:43 (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: SIX
After a boundary, Phillips beats Chahal with a huge six to take New Zealand’s score at 105/2 after 13.0 overs.
-
13:42 (ACTUAL)
India vs New Zealand: FOUR
Phillips puts it in the deep extra cover on Arshdeep Singh’s delivery and brilliantly gets a border.
-
13:37 (ACTUALLY)
India vs New Zealand: New Zealand 89/2 in 12.0 overs
After 12.0 overs New Zealand’s score stood at 89/2 with Devon Conway (45*) and Glenn Phillips (22*) unbeaten on the crease.
