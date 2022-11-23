Sports
German Football Association Takes Legal Action Over FIFA OneLove Band Ban | Germany
The German Football Federation has announced that it will take legal action against FIFA over the ban on OneLove rainbow bracelets during the World Cup.
The DFB refused to let players in Qatar wear the armbands promoting diversity and inclusion following threats from the world football governing body to issue yellow cards to team captains, but received a swift response, including from supermarket chain REWE, which became the first sponsor to take direct action because it said it would stop its advertising campaign in protest of the decision.
DFB spokesman Stefan Simon confirmed to the Bild tabloid that it had filed a case over the legality of the decision at the international sports court, CAS, in Lausanne.
FIFA has banned us from using a symbol of diversity and human rights. It said the ban would be linked to massive penalties (in the nature of) sports sanctions, without specifying exactly what it meant. The DFB would like to clarify whether the FIFA procedure is indeed legitimate, he said.
Simon said the DFB hoped to lift the ban by the time of Germany’s second game against Spain on Sunday, and restore captain Manuel Neuer’s right to wear the OneLove symbol without penalties.
REWE said in a statement before the DFB announced its legal action that it wanted to unequivocally distance itself from FIFA’s position and the statement by its president, Gianni Infantino, over the weekend accusing the west of hypocrisy in his coverage of Qatar’s human rights record.
Linoel Souque, the CEO of the Cologne-based retail chain, which has an annual global turnover of 76.5 billion (66 billion), said the company could not accept Fifa’s position. We stand for diversity and football is diversity. FIFA’s outrageous behavior is absolutely unacceptable to me as a CEO of a diverse company and as a football fan, he said.
The DFB’s decision came after FIFA threatened sanctions against participating clubs, including issuing yellow cards to players if they did not comply. Germany, England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Wales and Denmark all withdrew their plans to have their captains wear the armbands.
DFB’s president, Bernd Neuendorf, said: “In my opinion, this is a show of force by FIFA. We see this as beyond frustrating and as an unprecedented event in the history of the World Cup.
The telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom said on Tuesday it planned to talk to the DFB, but did not say what action it would like to take. Volkswagen, Adidas, Lufthansa and Commerzbank, the DFB’s other commercial partners, are also under pressure to respond.
The spat reflects a generally dejected and often angry mood in Germany over the tournament being hosted in Qatar. Protests included street demonstrations and a stadium lighting 20,000 candles over the weekend for the deceased migrant workers from Qatar, many of whom were building facilities for the World Cup.
Some German pubs and bars are refusing to screen the tournament, while others have announced they will donate the proceeds of their alcohol sales to migrant worker charities.
REWE had informed the DFB last month that it would not renew its long-standing contract with the DFB, but made no mention of any connection with the World Cup.
The sticker album currently available in stores, as well as the packs of stickers that go inside, will be available for free, effective immediately, Souque said. Any money already earned from sticker album sales will be donated to a suitable cause, he added.
Souque said the supermarket nevertheless wished the German team well. We are on your side and fingers crossed for you, he said.
In surveys, more than half of Germans support boycotts of the World Cup, by spectators, sponsors and politicians. The majority have said they would not watch matches on television and the public service broadcaster has been widely criticized for paying around €200 million for the broadcasting rights to show the tournament. Many politicians who were scheduled to go to Qatar are not doing so now.
The real test of what the feelings are like among football fans is the Wednesday afternoon game between Japan and Germany.
Nancy Faeser, Germany’s interior minister, called the armband ban a huge mistake by FIFA. It breaks every fan’s heart to see FIFA put the burden of this on the shoulders of the players as well, she said.
Theo Zwanziger, a former DFB president, told Bild: “I am pleased that the DFB is now defending itself against the extraordinary machinations of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and presenting its case to the CAS. Anything else would damage the credibility of the DFB only further harmed, he said.
|
