tennis news: ‘The matter is too serious, it is about human life and death’

Iga Swiatek recently spoke about the terrible news about Miroslaw Skrzypczynski, the president of the Polish Tennis Federation.

Skrzypczynski, who used to be a tennis coach, was accused of harassing underage players, beating his daughter and abusing his ex-wife. More recently, Polish Member of Parliament Katarzyna Kotula came forward comparable allegations against the chairman of the tennis federation.

World No. 1 Swiatek, who hails from Poland, was sickened by the news and took to social media to talk about it while expressing concern for the mental well-being of the victims.

I feel that as the current leader of women’s tennis I cannot remain silent about certain things. Given my sensitivity, knowledge, limits, and strength, right now I have people who are suffering or encouraging you to do something, such as taking care of our mental health. And that’s why I know that when it comes to physical violence or emotional abuse, the most important point is to think and be sensitive to victims. And when we speak out about something that is wrong, we should think about it first and foremost, wrote Iga Swiatek.

I am against violence in sports, in tennis, in any discipline and in everyday life. That is why I take the articles about the President of the Polish Tennis Federation as serious business. Governing authorities need to determine what happened and I hope they will deal with this matter after the media wrote about the stories of people they spoke to. It is not my role to do the work of governing bodies and journalists as the matter is too serious and it concerns people’s lives and health, she said.

The 21-year-old Pole further noted that it is essential that victims seek help and do not remain silent about their suffering.

What I think I can do is encourage you to seek help when something bad happens in sports communities and in any situation in life where there is a possibility that someone could be a victim of physical or emotional abuse. If someone is suffering because of this, the most important thing is to take care of themselves and seek support, for example, there are hotlines and organizations that help people who suffer from violence. my influence here – being a voice that seeks to educate and remind that the most important thing is to seek help when you need it.

