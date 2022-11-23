Mizzou student-athletes participate in 2022 SEC Career Tour





Atlanta, GA. Two University of Missouri student-athletes will compete in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Career Tour from Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. Isabella Alexis of football and Mitchell Klein of cross country/track and field will represent Mizzou at the annual event. Twenty-seven student-athletes from across the conference will have the opportunity to visit the corporate headquarters and meet with business leaders in the Atlanta area. The group plans to visit organizations such as Mercedes Benz Stadium, Cox Enterprises, KPMG, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHP), Mercedes Benz USA and Lockhead Martin. A panel of former Career Tour participants will be visiting this year’s group, including Jackson Hawthorne, Diego Chavarria, Aubrey Sultemeier, Kathryn Cosgrove and Akiya Thymes. In addition, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will spend time with the 2022 participants. This year will mark the sixth time (2016-19, 2021-22) that student-athletes from across the league will converge in Atlanta for the Career Tour as the SEC continues to provide exposure opportunities for conference student-athletes seeking to career opportunities in various fields. 2022 SEC Career Tour Participants Ella Burgess (Alabama Gymnastics) Kennedy Muckelroy (Alabama Volleyball) Christopher Bailey (Arkansas Athletics) Daszay Freeman (Arkansas Athletics) Maddison Bondon (maroon football) Jan Galka (Auburn men’s tennis) Taylor Baksay (Florida Soccer) Will Davis (Florida Swimming & Diving) Titiana Marsh (Georgia Track & Field) Richard Clark (Kentucky rifle) Mikayla Kowalik (Kentucky softball) Adele Broussard (LSU Athletics) Lindsi Jennings (LSU soccer) Lea Horvath (Ole Miss rifle) Jared LawrenceOle Miss Football Shea Moreno (Mississippi State Softball) Sam Smith (Mississippi State Track & Field) Isabella Alexis (Missouri soccer) Mitchell Klein (Missouri Cross Country/Track & Field) Claire Pound (South Carolina equestrian) Destinee Rocker (South Carolina Track & Field) Jake Hall (Tennessee men’s golf) Kiki Milloy (Tennessee softball) Jace Brown (Texas A&M swimming and diving) Star Ferguson (Texas A&M Softball) Ben Bresnahan (Vanderbilt Football) Ella Shamburger (Vanderbilt Football)

