Bangladesh move India ODI from Dhaka over protest threat | Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has moved an ODI from the upcoming series against India outside Dhaka. The decision was taken in response to a protest that could paralyze the capital on the same day.

Team India will travel to Bangladesh next week for their first tour to the country since 2015. The action kicks off with a three-match ODI series originally scheduled to take place in Dhaka. However, following the latest announcement, the final ODI, due to be played on December 10, has been moved to Chattogram.

The change of venue will allow the proceedings to run smoothly as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced a rally on the same day and hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of Dhaka.

“Chittagong was originally planned to host one Test. We felt there should also be an ODI at the venue,” said Jalal Yunus, chief of operations for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). AFP on Wednesday.

However, Jalal declined to comment if the change was made at the last minute to avoid the collision, but a report by newspaper New time said the move was made to avoid the rally.

The ODIs will begin on December 4 and will be followed by a two-match test series, one of which will be played on Chattogram. The red-ball matches start from December 14-18 and Dhaka from December 22-26.

Rested from the ongoing tour against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return for the series against Bangladesh.

Rajat Patidar has also been called and it will be interesting to see if he and Rahul Tripathi get game time in Bangladesh.

Ravindra Jadeja also returns to the squad for the series.

-with AFP inputs