Grandfather and grandson work together on the tennis court





LA JOLLA, CA (KGTV) The La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club has hosted many tournaments over the years, for all ages and all skill levels. When the USTA National 40 Hard Court Championships get underway, the field will feature players competing in the Grandfather/Grandson Division. One of the teams in the field is locals Bill Kellogg and his grandson Hayden Worst. You could call the time they spend together on the tennis court priceless “It’s great exercise,” says Bill, who has played in many of the USTA events. His grandson Hayden, who is a wrestler at La Jolla High School, is new to tennis “I think it’s fun to just go out and play.” Bill is no stranger to the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club, having played in previous tournaments with both his age and, more recently, his daughter. “The beach club started in the 1960s with the national hard court championships for father and son.” Ten years ago, Bill dreamed of playing with his grandson, but no league existed. That is how he came up with the idea for a grandfather/grandson division that went through a pilot period. After interest grew over time, that division is now a permanent feature of the USTA National Championships “Well, I think it’s pretty cool to play with my grandson Hayden. Families have gotten older, but people still want to play. It’s important for our family to keep the tradition going.” This tournament gives Bill and Hayden a chance to spend quality time together. “I can’t spend much time with my grandchildren because they are always busy with their football and their school and everything.” “Pops really inspired me to play tennis and I’m really looking forward to playing with him,” says Hayden. Bill calls this opportunity to play with Hayden a dream come true. Hayden is the first grandchild to participate in the event “I think family time, especially in a healthy activity like tennis, is a wonderful thing.” The game of tennis has created a close bond between Bill and Hayden and while they don’t expect to take home a trophy, Bill says that’s not the most important thing. “Winning a few games would be great, but we’re trying to generate some interest here. I think this will be fun to do and I hope Hayden will ask me to play again. I hope I don’t let him play .” down.”

