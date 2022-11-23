Blue Eagles see conflicting results on Day 2 of the UAAP Season 85 Table Tennis Tournament





THE ATENEO Blue Eagles achieved a 1-1 win-loss record on Day 2 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 Men’s Table Tennis Tournament on Monday, November 21st at Makati Coliseum. Andrew Uy opened the fight for Ateneos with a straight sweep of Carl Mangiwet, 3-0. Blue Eagle Mahendra Cabrido then earned another team bonding point for Blue and White by holding onto a big lead against Fighting Maroon Benzdio Florida, 11-1, 11-6, 11-3. The dynamic duo of Zherdel Fresco and Sean Uy then defeated UP’s Earnst Salloman and Paul Tolentino in the first doubles deadlock. Although the Fighting Maroon duo battled to tie the match scores at 2-2, Fresco and S. Uy managed to hold on and ultimately seal Ateneo’s win against UP. [First Doubles] S. Uy and Fresco take the fifth set, 11-8, after a reception by Salloman and Tolentino goes out of bounds. Ateneo takes this team tie! Match score: Ateneo 3 UP 2

Score team draw: Ateneo 3 UP 0#UAAPTableTennis@TheGUIDONSports pic.twitter.com/Yhpa2nm4MN — Juno Reyes (@Juno_TheGUIDON) November 21, 2022 In the next game against arch-rival De La Salle University (DLSU), Blue Eagle Cabrido’s win in the second set was not enough to defeat DLSU Elijah Yamson and end the game 1-3. Blue Eagle Wrency Abad showed early signs of a straight sweep against Green Paddler Dino Marcelo, but the feisty DLSU paddler fought hard to turn it around and tie the team, 2-3. Ateneos A. Uy showed dominance in the game with quick smashes against Vince Remitio and secured a sweep for Blauw-Wit, 3-0. [Third Singles] A. Uy survives a late comeback from Remitio, 11-9, to secure Ateneos’ second team tie against DLSU! The two teams will now enter a fourth singles death match to determine the winners. Match score: Ateneo 3 DLSU 0

Team score: Ateneo 2 DLSU 2#UAAPTableTennis pic.twitter.com/kkXnB9VQYv — Juno Reyes (@Juno_TheGUIDON) November 21, 2022 Blue Eagle duo Fresco and S. Uy took the stage again to defeat DLSU’s Josh Espinosa and Patrick Pasumbal. It was a tough climb all the way for the DLSU duo, with Ateneo winning the match after three sets, 11-6, 11-4 and 11-6. Ateneos Mark Parman took the win in the first set against Green Paddler Christian Crisostomo, but it wasn’t enough for a win, 1-3. Despite the attempted comeback, Ateneo bowed to DLSU. The Ateneo Blue Eagles will play the second round of the tournament on November 22 at 8:00 AM at the Makati Coliseum. They will face the University of the East Red Warriors, the UP Fighting Maroons and the Far Eastern University Tamaraws for Round 2.

