Sluka Named a Finalist for the 2022 Walter Payton Award





junior quarterback Matthew Sluka is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the National Offensive Player of the Year in Division I college football, as announced by Stats Perform on Tuesday, November 22. Sluka is a two-time All-Patriot League selection and earns first-team honors for the 2022 season. In 2022, Sluka ran a Holy Cross offense averaging 39.1 points per game, placing fifth in FCS. He completed 135 of his 224 attempts for 2,301 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, with just three interceptions a year, while also running for eight touchdowns and a team-high 918 rushing yards. He recorded over 100 rushing yards in four different games this season. Sluka ranks first in FCS in passing yards per completion (17.04), eighth in total offense (292.6 yards/game), and 10e on passing touchdowns. His 918 rushing yards are the most by an FCS-level quarterback. Sluka earned Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week honors and the Dr. Edward N. Anderson Trophy following the Crusaders’ 53–52 victory over Fordham in which he passed for 291 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 174 yards and one extra landing. The Crusaders (11-0, 6-0 Patriot League) posted their first undefeated regular season since 1991 and won their fourth consecutive Patriot League title this fall. Holy Cross earned the eighth seed and a first round bye in the FCS playoffs, and will host a second round game on December 3 at Fitton Field. First presented in 1987 and in its 36th season, the Payton Award is named after legendary running back Walter Payton, who played at Jackson State as part of his Hall of Fame career. Past recipients have included Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance. FOLLOW THE CROSSFATHERS

