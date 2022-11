Ugly brawl at PEI hockey tournament is investigated by Charlottetown police

A year after racial slurs were uttered at a hockey tournament in Charlottetown, Hockey PEI is once again wrestling with tough questions after a wild brawl erupted Saturday at the same annual tournament. Charlottetown police were called at 7:30 p.m. after several fights were reported on the ice at the Bell Aliant Center, where spectators finally joined the fight at the conclusion of the game. The fight at the Early Bird tournament erupted during a game involving under-18 players from PEI and Nova Scotia, though they weren’t the same teams or affiliates involved in last year’s mess. Read more: Black hockey player says rink racism should be addressed immediately, like other punishments read more Black hockey player says rink racism should be addressed immediately, like other punishments “It appears that several players engaged in fights as officials tried to break them up, as spectators screamed from the stands,” Hockey PEI said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “All players from each team were on the ice during the incident and some spectators came onto the ice.” Story continues under ad Municipal police confirmed that they were collecting statements and reviewing video recordings to determine whether to press charges. Trending now Trending now In December 2021, a 16-year-old black minor league player – Mark Connors – was reportedly called the N-word at the same tournament, leading to the suspension of five players. Hockey PEI responded by training players and hiring consultants and experts to talk about diversity, equality and inclusion among players, association leaders and administrators. The governing body also introduced an independent safety reporting system for its members. Hockey PEI executive director Connor Cameron said the organization has made progress over the past year in addressing thorny issues, but he said the weekend’s events felt like a step backwards. “Hockey PEI continues to meet with various individuals and organizations to improve our game and hockey culture,” Cameron said in an email. “Then you wake up on a Monday morning and there are four or five incident reports that have come into our agency that should just never happen. It is extremely worrying and disappointing.” The organization’s suspension and discipline working groups will investigate what happened on Saturday. “It is still too early to say how the case will unfold,” the organization said. Cameron also confirmed that Hockey PEI has received complaints about several other incidents during the tournament, including sending off coaches, some of whom were coaching players as young as 10 years old. Story continues under ad “We continue to look for ways to address the culture of violence in our game,” he said. “Misuse of players and officials, and general foul behavior, are at an all-time high right now…. Some of our members – repeat offenders or not – cannot easily control their emotions and act appropriately.” This report from The Canadian Press was first published on November 22, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9297919/pei-hockey-brawl-charlottetown-police/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos