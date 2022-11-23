Sharath Kamal: A table tennis player’s journey to the Khel Ratna

/news/big-story/sharath-kamal-table-tennis-star-s-journey-to-the-khel-ratna-111669114464623.html

Table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal is 40 years old, a four-time Olympian and a seven-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist. In the off season, instead of chilling his heels and reminiscing about past glories, he ventures into the scorching Chennai sun and sets new goals. I play basketball at noon, in an open field, in Chennai, he says lounging. Sometimes I go for a run at 11 in the morning. I finish my workout and then do some fitness work. Chennai is incredibly hot at that time of day; even five minutes in the sun will drain you completely. The afternoon sessions are designed to get Sharath out of the comfort zone, find his edge and move on. Physically but also mentally.

This discipline and dedication to his craft is why Sharath is still playing. Not just playing, but peaking at 40, he says. That’s not an exaggeration. At the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (July-August) this year, over a whirlwind 11 days, Sharath won three golds and a silver medal in each of the four events he competed in. a golden 16 years after his first at the Melbourne Games in 2006. Perhaps he needed this kind of stunning, undeniable performance to win the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, India’s highest sporting honour.

Sharath Kamal with his men’s singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

It’s quite late in my career, but better late than never, Sharath had told PTI news agency after the announcement. On November 15, the list of India’s sports award winners was officially announced. After a generous Khel Ratna awards ceremony last year when 12 Indian athletes, including Tokyo gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and football legend Sunil Chhetri, were awarded the honours, Sharath is the only winner in 2022.

Within a day of winning the award, Sharath was also appointed to the Athletes Commission of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), and elected Vice Chairman of the newly formed Indian Olympic Association’s newly formed Athletes Commission. It’s been a fantastic week, says Sharath, admitting he needs to find a way to fit the new responsibilities into his already packed schedule as an active athlete. I was expecting the Khel Ratna after the CWG (performance), but to be the only one to get it is a great achievement. Because it’s in all sports, if you look at it, India is doing so well in many of them. It’s a great moment for me and for Indian table tennis.

After all, Sharath, affectionately called Anna by Indian athletes, has witnessed and been an integral part of the transformation of table tennis in India from a recreational sport to a mainstream one. Back then, sport was seen as a hobby or extracurricular activity, he says of the time he started playing. When I wanted to take it professionally, many people didn’t understand what it means. There was no support.

After picking up the sport at the age of four, he has become one of the most consistent performers on the international scene. He made his Olympic debut at the 2004 Athens Games and last year achieved India’s best result: a third-round finish in table tennis at the Tokyo Games. He reached a career high of 30 in 2019 and is currently ranked among the top 50 in the world. In a career spanning 20 years, he has reached rare peaks.

But there have also been lows. Sharath outlines the three cases that most tested him and hardened him for the road ahead. The first major setback was when I was quite young. I struggled early on to break into the national team. These were his years in the wilderness, roughly from the age of 15 to 20. It taught him to take nothing for granted and work for every win. In 2003 he won his first senior national championship, since then he has won nine more, the most recent coming in April.

The second difficult phase was when I had a breakdown in 2011, says Sharath. I dropped to 94 in the rankings and started losing in nationals. Then I worked on the technical side. During his formative years in the game, there was more emphasis on the forehand. But advances in equipment and a younger generation have changed that. Now you had to be strong on both wings. I had to work a lot to improve my backhand and then work with my coaches to see how it fit into my forehand driven game. At the age of 29, Sharath went back to basics, reassembled and updated his game to bring out the best in the game.

The third turning point in his career came in 2015 when he was sidelined with a hamstring injury. I didn’t know if I could come back to play at all, he says. Luckily I did. Then I understood how important it was to be fit. For the past seven years, Sharath has made fitness the cornerstone of his achievements. Table tennis has become faster and more explosive and it has kept pace. Sharath wakes up at five in the morning and works eight hours daily to keep his body and mind sharp.

All the work he has put in over the years to become a fitter, versatile athlete has resulted in his peerless performance at the Commonwealth Games. After participating in four events, Sharath ended up playing 21 matches in an 11-day span. He won 19: a gold medal in the men’s team, a gold in the mixed doubles, a silver in the men’s doubles and a gold in the men’s singles. In the singles final, he defeated second seed Liam Pitchford of England, 11 years his junior, 4–1 to cap off his extraordinary Games.

It’s the best thing that’s happened to me in my professional life so far, says Sharath. But it was all meticulously planned. I sat down with my coach, fitness trainer, nutritionist, mental coach and figured out what was needed.

In 2014 I lost the CWG medal due to fatigue, he adds. On the last day I was completely dead. I understood that and went to work with it. In 2018 it was better. But 2022 was the best, in terms of managing the load, the recovery. Every evening, after my practice sessions or competition sessions, I would go to the pool, do my contrast work with hot and cold water, swim, eat well, rest well. Get eight hours of sleep. Provide activations, rehabilitation, stretching. There were days when I played six matches, three in each session. It was hectic and I was prepared for that.

The method in no way diminishes the madness of it all.

To outsiders looking in, his continued streak of excellence seems incredible. But even Sharath, who has been plotting his longevity, wouldn’t quite have predicted it.

I don’t know if anyone would think they’ll play at 40 and peak at 40, he says. I myself also thought that around 30-32 will be my best years, and who knows what will happen after that. But right now things are falling into place; I play the best table tennis of my life. Sharath Kamal, the old pioneer, is still leading the way.

