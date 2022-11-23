Devils bargain behind record low ODI Australian cricket crowds





An inconsequential one-day series between Australia and England, watched by a meager crowd in an off-peak time slot in November, has provided a chilling preview of the international cricket landscape over the next four years. That’s because the future tour schedule for 2023-2027, announced in August, was the result of a diabolical deal reluctantly struck between the International Cricket Council and the boards of the wealthiest member nations, including Australia, England and India. A record crowd of 10,406 watched Australia complete a 3-0 whitewash against England on Tuesday night with a thumping 221-run win at the MCG. The previous lowest figure for a men’s one-day international with Australia in the MCG came in 1979 during the World Series era, when 12,077 saw the hosts play England. A lone spectator at the MCG. Credit:AP It was a frigid night in Melbourne and a bad prospect for cricket, after crowds of 16,993 and 15,428 in Sydney and Adelaide respectively. But there’s a lot more limited-overs cricket without context to come.

The calendar scraps the World Cup Super League qualification system for ODI matches, allowing the largest nations of crickets to schedule bilateral cricket as they please, in return for the ICC introducing more frequent global events. Australia will play a total of 52 bilateral matches against England and India in all formats during the future tour schedule, as opposed to 83 matches against all other countries combined. In the extended cycle from 2018 to 2023, Australia scheduled 68 games against England and India instead of 106 games against the rest. Calculated as days of content, the disparity becomes more apparent: 132 days of red and white ball cricket (about 46 per cent of the total) against England and India, and 158 days against the rest of the world. At the recent ICC rallies surrounding the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne, Zimbabwe Crickets Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani briefly challenged Greg Barclay’s re-election, in part because someone had to stand up for smaller countries that had collected so little international cricket from the ftp .

