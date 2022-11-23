Connect with us

Is Deion Sanders a Match in USF’s Football Coaching Quest?

USF fans were buzzing Monday after 247Sports reported that the Bulls were in talks with Deion Sanders about their job as head coach. The site also reported that Colorado has held talks with Sanders.

Both schools and any others with open positions would be foolish not to talk to Sander. He is arguably the hottest coach on the market after leading Jackson State to an 11-0 record this season heading into next week’s Southwest Athletic Conference championship game.

While we wait for more details on how serious their talks have been, let’s take a look at Coach Prime as a potential Bulls candidate:

Why Sanders could make sense for USF

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, seen here with rapper Snoop Dogg, would be a smash hit for the Bulls.
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, seen here with rapper Snoop Dogg, would be a smash hit for the Bulls. [ ROGELIO V. SOLIS | AP ]

Sanders checks every box USF athletic director Michael Kelly has listed. He has head coaching experience and is 26-5 as he approaches the end of his third season. He has recruiting ties in Florida; 16 players on his roster are from out of state. While only five have been signed directly from high schools, the rest are transfers. It’s easy to imagine the Florida state legend and Fort Myers native thriving in potential living rooms across the state. The fact that he snatched #1 recruit, Travis Hunter, from the Seminoles a year ago proves his recruiting prowess.

Kelly wants someone who can navigate the fluid modern game with the transfer portal. Sanders has coached without it in no time. Finally, there is no question that his appointment would raise USF’s profile locally and nationally. He would be an excellent fundraiser as the Bulls continue to work on their proposed on-campus stadium.

Why Sanders may not make sense for USF

Sanders’ college coaching experience is limited to three seasons at the football championship subdivision level (formerly Division I-AA), and one of those years was the abbreviated spring schedule during the pandemic. That’s a small sample size for a big jump in competition.

The charter school in the Dallas area that he co-founded, Prime Prep Academy, was a disasterwhich can be a concern for the academic side of USF.

Why USF Might Make Sense for Sanders

USF has had flashes of success but never lasted. Would that profile appeal to Deion Sanders?
USF has had flashes of success but never lasted. Would that profile appeal to Deion Sanders? [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

The Bulls play in a higher league than Jackson State, giving him more competition and an even bigger platform. It’s also easy to see that his personality fits into a professional market.

Money won’t be his primary concern, but USF paid Jeff Scott about eight times that $300,000 salary Sanders earns at Jackson State and will have a larger salary pool available for its assistants. Sanders is clearly following his own path, so perhaps the idea of ​​bringing the Bulls their first conference title will resonate more than trying to rebuild a program like Georgia Tech or Colorado. This coaching carousel is relatively slow, so if Sanders wants to jump this year, USF could be his best option.

Why USF might not make sense to Sanders

He seems happy and invested in his mission at Jackson State, so he doesn’t have to leave unless it’s for the right job or a big step up. Sanders has said it would be foolish not to listen to bigger offers, but that’s usually in the context of the Power Five.

Going to the Power Five doesn’t change my lifestyle, but guess what it changes my coaches (lifestyle), Sanders told ESPN last month.

USF is not in the Power Five. Scott’s $2.4 million salary was about $1.5 million less than what Herm Edwards was making at Arizona State (another open job this cycle) or what Karl Dorrell was making at Colorado, for example.

The labor market is not crazy yet, but it could soon become so. When Lane Kiffin leaves Mississippi for Auburn, the Rebels seem like a perfect match for Sanders. If not, maybe Auburn will run to him. Sanders also has a long-standing partnership with Under Armor and has been coached in his high school all-star game, but USF is an Adidas school. That’s a minor issue that can be fixed, but still worth noting.

