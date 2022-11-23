Sports
The Marshall High sisters face each other for the City tennis title
A year ago, they sat quietly side by side in the backseat on their way to the City Section individual tennis finals, an uneasy tension that suddenly separated the sisters.
Johanna and Julianna Galindo didn’t talk to each other at breakfast that morning either, as they quietly ate bagels and eggs. Later that day, they would stare at each other on opposite sides of the net, playing two Marshall High stars for a singles championship.
We just did our best, Johanna said, to pretend we didn’t know each other.
Impossible. They grew up sleeping in single beds in the same room. So they woke up next to each other on the morning of that 2021 Championship and, improbably, woke up just like that last Wednesday a year later to face each other again in this year’s singles final.
In the beginning of the CIF we didn’t think much about playing against each other, junior Johanna said. Once we got to the finals, it was like, Woah.
The car ride to the final was a little less awkward this year, the benefit of experience lessening the Galindo sisters’ tension. Their mother, Joy, said they said to each other, “I’m going to hit you.”
For the second consecutive year, Johanna emerged victorious to claim the title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory after a 6-4, 6-4 victory in 2021. As the sisters giggled as they discussed the experience, however, it was clearly not. equally good friends. No awkward Thanksgiving dinners.
I wasn’t really disappointed, Julianna said. I know I gave it my all and I worked really hard for every point and every game. But Hanna just did an insanely good job.
Their legacy could extend beyond Marshall as both are widely classified as four-star tennis recruiting candidates. Julianna finished this summer in 22nd place in the USTA girls 16U Southern California tournament standings, while Johanna placed 41st in the 18U.
The Marshall High sisters regularly get the comment, Johanna said, that they are the next Serena and Venus Williams. And they’ve already decided: Julianna, the more down-to-earth of the two, is Venus, while Johanna’s aggressive style is more like Serena’s.
And yes, they are extremely close, but they also have a seismic difference in attitude.
Julianna is a little too calm for me, Johanna said.
It made them very suitable as doubles partners despite their collective talent. In their last game together, five months ago, Johanna became furious with Julianna every time the younger sister missed a point. Whatever she said, the two laughed at the memory, it was nothing at personal.
And Julianna tried to use Johanna’s fire against her last Wednesday, knowing that her older sister hated losing even one point.
I’m really trying to make her mad and run for every ball, Julianna said.
Yet Johanna, in turn, knew that keeping her cool and clearing her mind wouldn’t work against her sister. After Julianna took a 3-2 lead in the first set, Johanna came back to win 6-3, keeping her foot on the gas to take the second set and the singles crown.
The two have lofty goals and both hope to play at NCAA Division I schools on the West Coast, inviting the opportunity to meet again at the college level. But for now, at least Julianna’s high school goal is simple.
Once my sister leaves high school and graduates, Julianna said with a laugh, I hope I can finally win CIF individuals.
