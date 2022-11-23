Ohio State hockey player accused of racial slurs





COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Michigan State men’s hockey player expresses disapproval after saying an Ohio State player repeatedly uttered a racial slur against him and then learned that the player will not face further discipline by college or the Big Ten. Jagger Joshua, a striker for the Spartans who is black, wrote on Twitter on Monday night that an Ohio State player, whom he did not name, racially insulted him multiple times during a game on November 11 in East Lansing, Michigan. Joshua wrote that one of the officials heard the slur and ejected the Ohio State player. MetroHealth CEO says his firing was retaliation; chairman of the board responds

The Big Ten investigated, but ruled against further action against the Ohio State player due to lack of evidence. The game summary shows an Ohio State player receiving a 10-minute misconduct penalty during the second period, resulting in ejection. NBC4 is not naming the player at this time. “The passivity [of further discipline] has left me feeling confused and pessimistic about the diversity movement within hockey culture,” Joshua wrote. “The ignorance of racism has no place in our game. I think I should make people aware that this incident has happened, because without acknowledgment the problem will get worse.” The Big Ten said in a statement Tuesday that it was reviewing video and information from both teams and crew on duty and supported the decision to eject the Ohio State player. “Due to the lack of indisputable evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not imposed any further disciplinary action,” the statement said. The ejected player, a senior, has continued to appear in Ohio State games ever since, and he also overlapped on the roster for a season with Dakota Joshua, Jagger’s older brother, who now plays in the NHL. Busiest travel day? View all flights departing today

Ohio State acknowledged the incident and cooperated with the Big Ten investigation. Neither it nor the Big Ten named the accused Ohio State player in their statements or refuted the details in Joshua’s account. Both highlighted their efforts to create inclusive environments. “Ohio State worked with the Big Ten Conference to resolve the allegations of misconduct against the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy,” a statement said. “Ohio State is focused on providing an inclusive and supportive environment for all.” Joshua gained support for speaking out from Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller and from coach Adam Nightingale in a separate post on social media. “Michigan State Athletics stands with Jagger Joshua and commends him for his courage to speak out against racial injustice,” Haller wrote. “As a department, we are committed to providing all student-athletes with opportunities to compete in a space free of discrimination, racism or hatred.” The Buckeyes (8-5-1), who lost that game 4-3 to the Spartans, did ranked No. 12 in USCHO.com rankings. Their next game is Friday against Long Island University in East Meadow, New York.



