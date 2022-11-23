Political Football – Mishpacha Magazine

Can 22 men chasing a ball promote peace in the Middle East?

YOULike the recently concluded World Series in the US, the World Cup football tournament that kicked off last Sunday in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar is a truly global competition, involving 32 national teams and watched by some five billion people. Viewed.

While most eyes will be on the actual games, geopolitical considerations will inevitably come into play when the world’s attention is focused on a stage of this size. In a long tradition of sports diplomacy, the Qataris use sports as a huge smoke screen to hide what goes on behind the scenes: billions of dollars are spent on disputes, political agreements, strategic calculations and even military decisions.

The powerful emirate of Qatar, a small geographic unit whose economic power is inversely proportional to its territory, has spent lavishly on this extravaganza. More than $220 billion has been invested in infrastructure for the tournament, according to Qatar’s finance ministry. That is 15 times more than what was invested by the host of the last World Cup, Russia, in 2018.

The Qataris do not have a rich football tradition. If they had, it might have helped divert attention from some really serious issues. This Arab country has little or no respect for individual freedoms; corporal punishment continues to be imposed for various offenses (for example, 40 to 100 lashes for drinking alcohol in certain areas); and many of the construction workers who build the lavish facilities toil under conditions of semi-servitude. According to a report from London’s The Guardian newspaper, more than 6,500 construction workers have died working in the oppressive heat of the desert, allowing the government of Qatar to dazzle the world with its futuristic stadiums.

It is clear that the emirates petro-billions have enabled them to sponsor this event and they intend to use it for many purposes outside of sport. Qatar would then join a long list of countries that have hosted world tournaments to score political points.

Israelis are on the ground, but peace is probably not imminent

Sports diplomacy

Proof that sport can make more concessions than politics was confirmed when Qatar allowed direct flights from Tel Aviv for the World Cup. The Qataris have no diplomatic relations with Israel, and the Hamas terror faction is widely believed to be funded in part by sources in the emirate. But none of that seemed to matter to FIFA, the governing body of world football’s governing body, which hosts the quadrennial FIFA World Cup and lobbied Qatar to fly Israeli fans to the event.

All this sports diplomacy has a famous precursor: the ping-pong diplomacy between the United States and the People’s Republic of China in the 1970s, with truly earth-shattering results.

In 1971, the World Table Tennis Championship would take place in Japan. No offense to ping pong fans, but this was a rather low-key affair. The international intrigue going on behind the scenes, however, was very different: the United States was looking for diplomatic allies to find a way to end the Vietnam conflict, and the Chinese communist government needed allies to put an end to it. to the military invasion of the border with the Soviet Union. Union.

The United States needed the Chinese and China needed the Americans. The problem was that the nations broke off diplomatic relations in the 1950s after fighting in the Korean War.

While playing in Japan, the US table tennis team received a surprise invitation to visit China. They did so, ostensibly only in the interest of advancing the sport. That seemingly insignificant step, however, sparked international relations: Two months later, the United States lifted its trade embargo against China, and less than a year later, President Richard Nixon would make his historic visit to Beijing, then ruled by Chariman Mao Zedong.

But while that sports diplomacy led to historic changes, observers hoping for a Middle Eastern breakthrough from Israeli football fans flying to Qatar should set only modest goals. Not all will be rosy for Jews who decide to visit Qatar. The Israeli Foreign Minister warned his citizens to keep a low profile, not only because it is a country whose official religion is Islam and Sharia rules, but also because there will be many competitors from other countries who will be at odds with Israel.

Most prominent in this regard is Iran, from where tens of thousands of fans are expected to come to cheer on their national team. The Israeli government asked its citizens not to use symbols that could identify them as Jews (Magen Davids or Israeli flags), and to abide by rules such as no alcohol in the stadiums.

Sports washing

Qatar’s role as a World Cup host has attracted much international attention and outrage for its repressive policies, and the emirate clearly hopes the sporting spectacle will help redeem its image around the world. Qatar is far from the first country to want to use sport in this way.

In the early 1930s, the clouds were already gathering in Europe when tyrannical figures took over power in several countries. Those regimes quickly understood the propaganda value of organizing a major international sports tournament. In 1934, Benito Mussolini’s fascist Italy hosted the World Cup, and two years later his ally Adolf Hitler held the Berlin Olympics. Both leaders used the contests to sell their country’s images as powerful and sophisticated. Although there were campaigns calling for a boycott of the games, all failed.

Closer to our time, it is impossible to forget that Vladimir Putin’s Russia played the same game in the 2010s. Anyone who today ripped his clothes in his invasion of Ukraine chose to ignore the authoritarian signals of the Russian leadership when he hosted not only the 2014 Winter Olympics, but also the 2018 World Cup. Putin proved himself a tough statesman who knew how to carry out his plans. And all the countries that took part in those competitions contributed to that image.

The most recent case concerns the LIV Golf League, financed entirely with Saudi Arabian money. The Saudis opened their checkbooks to lure top golfers to their championship, something that didn’t go down well with the PGA Tour, the organization that traditionally runs professional golf. LIV Golf Tours CEO, former golfer Greg Norman, insists this has nothing to do with whitewashing the image of the Gulf Kingdom, but merely shows the love of the Saudi sheikhs for the sport.

When asked about Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s ties to the assassination of regime critic Jamal Khashoggi, Norman made a strange statement that raised some eyebrows: Look, we’ve all made mistakes, and you just want to learn from those mistakes and how you can correct them. moving forward.

The PGA has threatened to penalize golfers participating in that tour. But at this point, you don’t have to be a cynic to wonder if they’re more concerned about their own corporate image than about human rights.

Who gets a red card?

The politicization of the sport naturally raises questions about the participants themselves. Are professional athletes involved in the crimes of the despots in whose tournaments they compete? Is it possible to isolate sports competition from all the political noise surrounding it? What moral responsibilities do these athletes bear?

From the 1950s to the late 1980s, many sports organizations cut ties with South Africa because of the apartheid regime. The most shocking political decision came when the International Olympic Committee expelled the country in 1970. That decision would subsequently be adopted by the International Tennis Federation and FIFA. It would be ridiculous to assume that all South African athletes agreed with their government’s decisions, but these steps were taken in the geopolitical arena and there was not much they could do about it.

Something similar happened more recently with Russian competitors, after the invasion of Ukraine. In addition to the economic and commercial sanctions applied to Putin’s regime, many athletes were affected by decisions made by international sports committees. Since sports were a major focus of Putin’s government propaganda, the athletic boycotts were designed to put pressure on Moscow’s political decisions.

But the moral standards used by these international athletic federations are rather questionable, or unpredictable at best. As much as these groups champion freedom or equality, they have no problem allowing countries like Iran, where police slaughter hundreds (possibly thousands) of civilians, to participate in various tournaments, or China, despite constant complaints about human rights violations. against the Uyghur people.

At present, the outcome of the protests against Qatar is uncertain. Several artists have decided to cancel their performances to show their opposition to the Emirate’s policies. But on the other hand, leading countries of the so-called free world, such as the United States, Denmark and England, participate in the event. Some organizations have asked athletes to wear bracelets in protest in Qatar. But that again begs the question: Why are athletes responsible for what happens on a geopolitical level?

Meanwhile, the ball keeps spinning, and that also applies to business. Western attitudes aside, the Qataris are probably right in thinking that their gargantuan exercise in sports washing will pay off.

Therefore, they have no intention on the tactic. The Asian Football Cup will be played in 2023. The host? You guessed it: Qatar.

(Originally featured in Mishpacha Issue 937)