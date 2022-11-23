Focus on Surrey Cricket Foundation

Schools

In 2023, the Surrey Cricket Foundation (SCF) Primary Schools Program will provide over 3,000 hours of free cricket coaching to around 150 schools in Surrey and South East London.

In 2021/22, this coaching enabled nearly 22,000 children to receive cricket coaching in their schools, with half receiving regular sessions every week during a school term. For many children, this coaching is their first introduction to cricket, allowing them to try a whole new sport! SCF coaches also work closely with the educators to upskill and boost their confidence in coaching cricket so that they can continue cricket sessions after the coaches have left.

During the summer months there are about 50 competitions for primary schools: only for 5th grade students, 6th grade students and girls. These are a great starting point for the kids to take part in competitive cricket and are a highlight of the Foundations and school calendars. These competitions culminate in a District Final, where the top 18 teams from Surrey and South East London compete to be crowned Surrey champions. In 2022, more than 400 primary school teams participated in these events, with even more expected to be involved in 2023.

Throughout all of these cricket experiences, SCF works to guide children to the next step on their cricket journey. Often this means encouraging children to join their local cricket club or take part in the ECB’s national All Stars and Dynamos programmes.

The opportunity to provide this coaching to schools is often priceless as it not only gives children the chance to learn a new skill but also helps them learn valuable life lessons through the power of cricket. A teacher at a recent Chance to Shine school noted that the sessions encouraged children to be resilient when they fail and increased their confidence and desire to try new games.