College Football Playoff Rankings Response: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Tennessee is out, blown out, shrinking the pool of contenders for the College Football Playoff. The rest of the CFP top five survived and moved forward, in largely shaky fashion, but that is of no consequence at this point. We’ve reached the ‘Just Win, Baby’ part of the schedule for the four teams that are still undefeated.

There are two games left for six of the seven remaining contenders, only one left for the Michigan-Ohio State loser. We’ll see how much that proverbial “13th data point” ultimately means. But before then, we’ll see what a stir Rivalry Week could wreak on the trial.

Let’s move on to the good, the bad, and the ugly of the latest College Football Playoff rankings:

The good

LSU looks all but assured of a spot in the playoffs if it wins, beating Texas A&M on Saturday to upset No. 1 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The 9-2 Tigers at No. 5 stayed ahead of 10-1 USC (No. 6). CFP selection committee chairmen Boo Corrigan pointed out that the LSU-USC equation has been a “dominant conversation” that has been discussed “over and over.”

But most importantly for LSU, Tennessee’s eviction from contender status removes the potential roadblock for the Tigers, making it the SEC champion. Had Tennessee finished 11-1 with a 27-point victory over LSU in Baton Rouge, it could have been argued that the Volunteers made more money than the Tigers. But that’s now a cold case, closed by South Carolina to put the Vols on the run.

The committee clearly likes what it sees from LSU as the year progresses. “We’re looking for growth over the course of the season, and LSU since that loss to Florida State and the way they’ve played and the way they’ve continued to improve, the win over Alabama, the convincing win over Mississippi are two things we really looked at,” Corrigan said.

Comparing LSU and USC, Corrigan added, “One area we still have questions about is the strength of USC’s defenses, and looking at it as a whole, we believe that LSU deserved to be on place 5 and SC 6.”

The bad

Clemson (10-1) still hangs around at No. 8 – one spot behind Alabama with two losses, but will have two better CV-enhancing chances ahead than the Crimson Tide’s season-ending game against 5-6 Auburn. It’s not likely, but certainly not impossible, for a 12-1 Tigers team to slide in at No. 4 with wins over South Carolina (7-4) and North Carolina (8-3).

The Tar Heels suffered a heavy loss on Saturday, but remain firmly in the Top 25 at No. 17. And while Clemson lost one ACC opponent to the rankings (North Carolina State), it won one on the team that won the Wolfpack defeated (Louisville moved in at No. 25). There was a suspicion that South Carolina might jump with Tennessee’s eruption, but it didn’t.

Clemson’s best path to the playoffs would be losses at the hands of Michigan, TCU and USC, but that may not all be necessary. If two out of three lose and the Tigers win, the opportunity could be there. But the selection committee is clearly not sold at this stage.

The ugly one

Michigan is the riskiest team of the upcoming rivalry weekend. The Wolverines (11-0) are No. 3, but a solid underdog at Ohio State, and they could fare poorly in a one-loss resume game with two or more 12-win conference champions (USC, TCU, Clemson) . Michigan’s much-discussed non-conference schedule may be the disqualifying factor – though a competitive loss in the Horseshoe could mitigate that.

Ohio State, on the other hand, would have a stronger schedule as a one-loss team thanks to a season-opening victory over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes could afford more loss than the Wolverines on Saturday.

One factor for both Ohio State and Michigan: Their victories over probable Big Ten West winner Iowa are not resonating. The Hawkeyes remain unranked by the committee, as does the rest of the West. (That includes the other two contenders to win that motley division, Purdue and Illinois.)

