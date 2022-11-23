Monica Millington serves up looks with the new tennis line





For 15 years, Monica Millington basically lived in her Juicy Couture tracksuit. It was her go-to, an elusive combination of cute, sturdy and comfortable. When efforts to find a replacement failed, the Dallas native designed her own. Her first unisex capsule collection, currently only available online, fell at the end of August. It’s already ready to sell out. This is not Millington’s first entrepreneurial venture. When her husband’s work brought the couple to Singapore, she started a line of climate-friendly performance menswear called Tropick. She also participated in Netflixs The Apprentice: One Championship Edition, making it to the top four with her clothing startup concept while building a loyal online following. With the support of an eager audience who shared her aesthetic, she says, it was the perfect time to start something that really resonates with me. Sergio Zanimonets

That’s how Sette was born. The tagline is rather sporty, but describes Millington’s personality as well as the brand’s aesthetic. Don’t let the tennis racket logo fool you: this isn’t really sportswear. The badge is a nod to the brand’s wealthy tennis-mom vibe, an attitude that has prevailed in both Singapore and Dallas. In Millington’s case, that attitude comes with a commitment to sustainability. No company is 100 percent sustainable, she says frankly. But I wanted to build that in so that it always remains a core part of it no matter how big the company gets. The company uses minimal, fully recyclable packaging and plants a tree in Indonesia for every piece of clothing sold. Bamboo-based terry cloth is used for the fabric. The fiber is incredibly durable, softening with wear and holding up well over time. But its main selling point is the fact that bamboo requires no natural resources and does not need to be cultivated. It’s actually a weed, says Millington. Limited production is a priority. With short runs, Millington ensures that every capsule collection sells out, allowing them to capitalize on trends while minimizing waste. Forever 21, H&M, Zara, they all have a clothing dump at the end of each season, she says. Millington has a lot to look forward to in the new year. Her goal is to find a physical space for a store in the Knox-Henderson area, she’s designing a spring collection, and she’s having a baby. But don’t expect that to slow anything down. Right now I’m mentally putting the baby on hold, she says. I’m so excited about it. But Sette has been my baby and my passion, and I’m so excited to see where this goes. Download the AtHome newsletter

