Two Aztec swimmers earn MW Weekly Honors





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. The San Diego State Swimming and Diving Program won two conference awards on Tuesday Alex Roberts (Visalia, California) was named Mountain West Swimmer of the Week, while Abbie Storm (Denver, Colo.) received Freshman of the Week recognition. Both swimmers were honored for their significant contributions in helping the Aztecs clinch the team title at the highly competitive SMU Invitational, Nov. 17-19, in Dallas, Texas. In addition, the SDSU teammates received the first weekly MW accolades of their respective careers, giving the Aztecs five such accolades already this season. Born in Visalia, California, Roberts won two event titles with a pair of NCAA B Cut times, including a 100 backstroke A-Final win with a career fast swim time of 52.90, second in U.S. history. the program. The Aztec junior also emerged victorious in the A-final of the 200 backstroke with a winning time of 1:55.26. Earlier in the preliminaries, she posted a swim best of 1:54.91, also moving into second place on the school’s all-time performance list. In addition, Roberts contributed to SDSU’s point tally after finishing fifth in the A-Final of the 200 individual medley with a fast clocking of 2:01.39, ninth-place finish in Aztec history. She also swam the butterfly segment of SDSU’s 400 medley relay team which finished with a time of 3:40.88. Roberts’ weekend was another win in the 100 fly B final where she hit the wall with a fast season-high 53.90 to finish ninth overall. Meanwhile, Storm advanced to the A-Final in two individual events that also had season-best times, highlighted by a strong second-place effort in the 100 backstroke, where she clocked 54.28 to jump to eighth place at the Aztec all-time charts. Storm also finished fourth in the 200 backstroke with a swim time of 1:58.82 and contributed to SDSU’s point total by swimming the third leg of the team’s 400 freestyle relay finishing 13th at 3:30.68. In addition, the Denver, Colorado product competed in the backstroke of the Aztecs’ third 200 medley relay team that set the event’s sixth fastest time at 1:42:00. Thanks in part to the efforts of Roberts and Storm, San Diego State claimed its fourth team crown in 13 regular season invitational meetings since the start of the 2017–18 season, finishing no lower than third in each of those events. San Diego State will be back in action next month when Aztec divers compete in the CBU Lancer Invitational, December 16-17, across locations in Mission Viejo (platform) and Riverside, California (springboards), on respective days.

