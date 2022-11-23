Georgia leads, LSU now fifth





The fourth ranking of the College Football Playoff looked just like the previous two at the top. No. 1 Georgia held on to the top spot, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. It was not a foregone conclusion that the quartet would stay there on Saturday. All four of the remaining undefeated in the Bowl Subdivision won their games last weekend, but none were easy. The Bulldogs were held to 16 points and won by 10 points against Kentucky. The Buckeyes got a late score that flattered the Finals against Maryland as the Terrapins turned the ball over on a potential game-wining drive. And the Wolverines and Horned Frogs both needed field goals in the dying seconds to beat Illinois and Baylor, respectively. Tennessee, however, was not so lucky. The volunteers were put in fifth place by the committee last week and thought they were in an excellent position for the semi-finals. Instead, they were routed in South Carolina. Their loss opened the door for a group of other contenders to move up the ranks. LSU takes fifth place after the loss of Alabama-Birmingham. The Tigers – even with two losses – appear to be in control of their own destiny if they can beat Texas A&M this week and then Georgia in the SEC championship game. Ohio State and Michigan both play each other this week and the loser should fall. Follow every match: Live NCAA College Football Scores PEAKS AND VALLEYS:College Football Playoff Ranking Winners and Losers BOWL PROJECTIONS:USC closes in playoff, but Clemson still leads HIGHLIGHTS AND LOWLIGHTS:College Football Week 12 Winners and Losers MISERY INDEX:Embarrassing loss costs Tennessee playoff spot Southern California and Alabama follow LSU. Clemson and Oregon rank eighth and ninth respectively. Tennessee completes the top 10 after losing five spots, but now has to play the rest of the season without quarterback Hendon Hooker, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the loss to the Gamecocks. No. 19 Tulan leads all teams of the Group of Five. The highest-ranked champion of those leagues automatically earns a berth in one of the New Year’s Six bowl games, likely the Cotton Bowl. The Green Wave travels to No. 24 in Cincinnati with the winner taking home a spot in the American Athletic Championship game. The Pac-12 has the most representatives in the rankings with six followed by the SEC and its five teams. The ACC has four teams and then the American, Big 12 and Big Ten have three each. The final commission ranking will take place on December 4, and the top four teams will earn playoff spots. The semifinals will be played in the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl on December 31. The championship game will be played on January 9. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. College Football Playoff Committee Top 25 1. Georgia(11-0) 2. State of Ohio (11-0) 3.Michigan (11-0) 4.TCU (11-0) 5.LSU(9-2) 6. Southern California (10-1) 7.Alabama (9-2) 8. Clemson (10-1) 9.Oregon(9-2) 10.Tennessee (9-2) 11. Penn state (9-2) 12. State of Kansas (8-3) 13.Washington(9-2) 14.Utah(8-3) 15. Our Lady (8-3) 16.State of Florida (8-3) 17.North Carolina(9-2) 18.UCLA(8-3) 19. Tulane(9-2) 20.Mississippi (8-3) 21. State of Oregon (8-3) 22. Central Florida (8-3) 23. Texas (7-4) 24.Cincinnati (9-2) 25.Louisville (7-4)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2022/11/22/college-football-playoff-rankings-georgia-leads-lsu-now-fifth/10747870002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos