William Woods men’s tennis ranked seventh in the NAIA-ITA rankings

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) has released the NAIA Men’s ITA Collegiate Tennis National and Regional Rankings, and William Woods’ men’s tennis team had seven players earning a spot.

National rankings include the top 50 singles players and top 25 doubles teams, while the regional rankings include the top 20 singles and top 10 doubles teams.

“It’s always exciting to see your players rewarded for such a dominant fall,” William Woods coach Chance Joost said in a press release. “Vaclav being in the top 15 is well deserved with his journey to the ITA Cup proving he deserves to be named as one of the best players in the country. Vitek has gotten better every year since he got here, so I’m really happy for him to see the fruits of his labor and being one of the first guys I signed here makes it extra special.

“The fact that Zinovii is a freshman and being included in both singles and doubles shows that we continue to attract the right type of athletes here who are successful both on and off the field. It says a lot about our program to be the to be the only one in this region to have three singles and two doubles teams ranked William Woods remains the premier NAIA program in the Plains and Midwest however it is only the first ranking so we need to be disciplined and keep pushing to get better be. Owls!”

National Singles:

11 – Vaclav Schneider

37 – Vitek Subert

40 – Zinovii Nahirniak

National double:

19 – Zinovii Nahirniak and Patrick Shelepov

21 – Vaclav Schneider and Vitek Subert

Singles central region:

1 – Vaclav Schneider

3 – Vitek Subert

4 – Zinovii Nahirniak

8 – Ben Grumley

9 – Patrick Shelepov

20 – Robert Schorr

Central Region Doubles:

2 – Zinovii Nahirniak and Patrick Shelepov

3 – Vaclav Schneider and Vitek Subert

5 – Andrej Jovanovic and Ben Grumley