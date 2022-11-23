MSU Hockey’s Jagger Joshua said he was the target of racial slurs by the OSU player





(WXYZ) Michigan State men’s hockey player Jagger Joshua speaks out and says he was the target of racial slurs during the Spartans game against Ohio State earlier this month. Joshua, a senior from Dearborn, said one of the Buckeyes’ players called him a racial slur on the ice several times, and an official gave him a misspelling. A box score review for the game against Ohio State on November 11 shows that an Ohio State player was fouled at 10:39 in the second period. “Acts of racism have no place in hockey because they can discourage African Americans and minorities like me from playing and loving the game,” Joshua said in a statement on Twitter. “Doing nothing despite racist comments and actions allows this behavior to continue.” Joshua also called on the Big Ten and Ohio State, saying that while the conference was investigating, no public action has been taken by the Big Ten or OSU. “The passivity makes me feel confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture,” he wrote. “The ignorance of racism has no place in our game, and I feel I need to make people aware that this incident happened, because without acknowledgment, the problem gets worse.” An Ohio State Department of Athletics spokesperson said the university has been working with the Big Ten to resolve the allegations. “Ohio State is focused on providing an inclusive and supportive environment for all. The department is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all. Our Buckeye Inclusion Committee has done an outstanding job of providing education and awareness in our department, both for students and staff. We are committed to recognizing our remarkable diversity and using our core values ​​to ensure that everyone who attends or participates in an athletic event feels safe and welcome,” said the spokesperson. The Big Ten released a statement saying they reviewed video footage and information from both universities and the crew on duty, and said the conference supported the decision to issue a fine for misconduct. “Due to the lack of indisputable evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not imposed any further disciplinary action,” the conference said in a statement. “The conference is dedicated to listening to and learning from our student-athletes and our Equality Coalition. We will continue to work together to constructively and collectively create inclusive, empowering and accountable resources for our member institutions.” Statistics show that the player who received the game misconduct penalty played in the next two games for Ohio State. MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller and men’s hockey head coach Adam Nightingale both released statements supporting Joshua. “Michigan State Athletics stands with Jagger Joshua and commends him for his courage to speak out against racial injustice,” Haller wrote. “As a department, we are committed to providing all student-athletes with opportunities to compete in a space free of discrimination, racism or hatred.” “At Michigan State, we are committed to providing a safe and welcoming space for our student-athletes. It is important to me that all student-athletes feel comfortable and supported in our locker room and program. I am proud on that Jagger Joshua on our team,” said Nightingale.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wxyz.com/sports/msu-hockeys-jagger-joshua-said-he-was-targeted-with-racial-slurs-by-ohio-state-player The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos