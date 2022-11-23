How Michigan football prepares for the game against Ohio State

When Michigan defenseman Mike Sainristil was asked Monday afternoon about the state of the Ohio-Michigan rivalry, he took it personally.

“It’s the most important thing in the world for me right now,” he said.

Here are four things Michigan football players think about with four days before the Wolverines take on Ohio State in Columbus.

Michigan football has been preparing for Ohio State all year

For Mazi Smith, after Michigan beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011 last season, “The Game” is competitive again.

“We know they have all the motivation to come in and rest what we’ve done,” Michigan’s defensive lineman said Monday. “We have every intention and motivation to continue on the road.”

And as preparation for the 2022 season began in January, the rematch between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines was on the back of every player’s mind.

Smith recalls members of Michigan’s coaching staff placing things around the building and “planting seeds” so players know who they’re preparing for in the long run while focusing on the present.

Sainristil said Michigan has “Beat Ohio” periods to either watch film about the Buckeyes or specifically prepare for their meeting the last weekend in November.

Offensive lineman Ryan Hayes said Michigan watches a few Ohio State plays each week leading up to the game and remembers watching a defense really fly for the ball under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

“We’ve had them in the back of our minds every day since January,” Hayes said. :Everything we do is about them, it’s about winning this game at the end of the season.”

Michigan is preparing for its first trip to Columbus since 2018

Most players on Michigan’s roster have not seen “The Game” at Ohio Stadium.

After COVID-19 canceled the 2020 edition of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game, the Wolverines have not played a road game against the rival Buckeyes since 2018, a game Ohio State won 62-39.

“Of course I’ve heard stories,” Hayes said. “I expect a loud, crazy environment. And we’ve played those games here before, so I think we’ll be prepared.”

Smith recalls what it was like to be a recruit at Ohio Stadium and said he remembered a crowd getting “pretty lively” during his visit.

It’s a hostile environment that the defensive lineman said he’s excited about, but one the Wolverines have tackled before, knowing they’ll have to be “calm and collected in the face of adversity”.

“This is the kind of game that you really stand up for,” said Smith. “This is the kind of game you came to Michigan to play.”

Will Michigan’s offense change if running back Blake Corum doesn’t play?

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had no injury update on the running back of Blake Corum, who won the Wolverines vs. Illinois left with an apparent knee injury, saying if he doesn’t practice this week, he won’t play against Ohio State.

But Hayes said that even with Corum absent, Michigan’s game plan remains the same.

“He’s a great player, but I think everyone will just leave him,” Hayes said. “And I think we can take on the challenge of doing that.”

Hayes and Harbaugh both said Michigan’s success on offense begins with quarterback JJ McCarthy, who will make his first start on Saturday against Ohio State.

It’s a stage, McCarthy’s left tackle said, the quarterback is ready.

“He’s an extremely calm player,” said Hayes. “He doesn’t get too high, not too low. I always try to talk to him during the game, but I don’t think he really needs anyone to talk to him. He just has that about him. Some people have that and he has it.”

With Corum at its center, Michigan has the best run game in the Big Ten, averaging 243.8 yards per game and 5.5 yards per rush while scoring 32 of the team’s 51 touchdowns on the ground.

But even without Corum, Hayes expects Michigan’s crime identity to be as it always has been.

“I don’t think we’re going to change our identity this game,” said Hayes. “Obviously Blake is a big part of our attack, a big part of our team. But I think our identity will stay the same.”

Michigan vs. Ohio State is won in the trenches

Even with Michigan’s success in the run game, Hayes thinks Ohio State vs. Michigan is a won game anyway.

“I think in a game like this, I think winning from the line of scrimmage, winning rush totals is a big factor in the game.”

The Michigan left tackle said Ohio State’s defense is the “best front seven we’ve played yet,” but that the prep remains the same.

Smith prepares for his fight up front, plans what the Ohio State offensive line tends to be in run-up and pass attacks, and protects CJ Stroud, who he says is a “highly efficient passer” and “connects well with its receivers”.

But Smith agrees that Ohio State vs. Michigan will be decided in advance.

“Football is won in the trenches anyway,” said Smith. “But these kinds of games are really decided there.”

