GIVING TUESDAY: WHEN CANADA GIVE THE EDGE YEARS LATER

The Davis Cup final officially kicks off this week in Malaga, Spain, and for the second time since 2019, Team Canada, presented by Sobeys, is among the final eight countries in the race for the world champion title. Last September in Valencia, our national team, led by captain Frank Dancevic, took second place in their round-robin group and thus secured a ticket for the knockout phase. Now on Thursday, November 24 at 10am ET, Flix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Vasek Pospisil, Alexis Galarneau and Gabriel Diallo will face Germany in the quarterfinals.

When asked about Canada’s return to the quarters of the prestigious tournament, Frank Dancevic was very clear about the team’s intentions this week: to win the title. Period of time.

In 2019 we were in the final [against Spain], and even if our team was quite young, we were so close to victory, said Dancevic. Despite the loss, we could see how good we were as a team and that we could be a threat to the other countries on the pitch. Fast forward to 2022, and our guys are very motivated, especially as they’ve already tasted the final and want to win it. That’s our next goal: going for the title.

With Frank, it only takes a few minutes to become convinced that the world tennis championship is within reach for Canada. With 25 Davis Cup ties to his name (the third most in the nation’s history) before being named captain, he helped lead Canada to enough success to believe anything is possible. One of his favorite memories as a player is a striking example.

Photos: Tennis Canada As a young kid it was always my dream to play Davis Cup, and I was super passionate about playing for Canada. That may be why my first big tennis memory that really changed my career and changed my path was actually a Davis Cup match. In 2003, when I was 18 years old, I got the chance to play against Brazil in Calgary, and it was great! At that point Canada had not been in the World Group for over 10 years and if we won that tie we would have qualified for the first time in a decade. At the time Grant Connell was the captain and my teammates were Daniel Nestor, Simon Larose and Frdric Niemeyer. The night before finals day, Grant called me around midnight to tell me I would play the fifth game when it came down to it, and I did. In a decisive game, I ended up playing against Flavio Saretta, who was No. 47 at the time, while I was somewhere between No. 500 and No. 600. I came out on fire and eventually won the match in four sets to qualify for the World Group. That was a huge boost to my confidence and a huge turning point in my career. After that win, I was winning Challenger tournaments, and it made me believe in myself and believe that I was capable of winning matches like that.

Yet Frank Dancevic is well aware that times have changed since then. Today, Canada counts on Top 20 players and considerable draft that makes the country a formidable opponent in international competitions. He also knows that none of this would have been possible without the donations and investments Tennis Canada has made over the years to give the next generation of Canadian players a head start.

Our success started years ago with the investments we made with the juniors and younger children. All the support we give them only gives a boost to the younger generation. Simply put, these investments naturally had a kind of snowball effect for the women and the men. Guys like Milos Raonic and Vasek Pospisil really kickstarted the next generation with Denis and Flix. And now the kids I work with at the National Tennis Center hosted by Rogers look up to Denis and Flix. The past 10 to 15 years have been great and wonderful for this country, and if we want to keep this snowball rolling, we need to keep players coming from generation to generation, Dancevic said.

