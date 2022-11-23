Michigan State ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of making racist comments during game





A Michigan State ice hockey player accused a member of the Buckeyes ice hockey team of using multiple racial slurs during the Ohio State-Michigan State game on Nov. 11 in East Lansing. Spartan senior forward Jagger Joshua said in a tweet Monday that he was racially abused during the game. Joshua said an official heard the slur and issued a game misconduct penalty. Neither Ohio State, Michigan State, nor the Big Ten have publicly identified the player who allegedly used the racial slur, but at 10:39 of the second period, Ohio State senior forward Kamil Sadlocha was handed a misconduct penalty, leaving him was sent off the field. out of the game. An investigation by the Big Ten Conference followed the game, Joshua said. The Big Ten said on Monday that it was gathering and evaluating information from the conference’s Ohio State, Michigan State ice hockey organization and available video footage arising from the incident, and that the conference is reviewing the official’s decision to issue a misconduct penalty. impose penalty on OSU supports. . Due to the lack of indisputable evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not imposed any further disciplinary action, the Big Ten said. Sadlocha played in both Ohio State games against Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday. Sitting still makes me feel confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture, Joshua said. The ignorance of racism has no place in our game, and I feel I should make people aware that this incident happened, because without acknowledgment, the problem gets worse. Michigan State’s athletic department released a statement on Twitter Monday from Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller and men’s ice hockey head coach Adam Nightingale in which both expressed their support for Joshua. Michigan State Athletics supports Jagger Joshua and commends him for his courage to speak out against racial injustice, Haller said in the statement. As a department, we are committed to providing all student-athletes with opportunities to compete in a space free of discrimination, racism or hatred. A spokesman for Buckeye said the Ohio State Department of Athletics and the men’s hockey program worked with the Big Ten Conference to resolve the allegation in response to the allegation, which would have violated the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy. Joshua’s brother, Dakota, was a member of the Ohio State hockey team from 2015-19. He played with Sadlocha when the latter was red-shirted in his first season with the Buckeyes in 2018-19.

