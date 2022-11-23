Volleyball aims for peak in last week of regular season

EAST LANSING, Mich. After splitting a few games last weekend, Michigan State’s volleyball team closes out the season at home this week with games against Rutgers and Iowa. The Spartans kick off the week on Wednesday, November 23 when it welcomes the Scarlet Knights to the Breslin Center at 6 p.m. :00 o’clock game.

Both games will be streamed on B1G+ with John Kreger calling the action on the Spartan Radio Network.

ABOUT RUTGERS

Rutgers is 8-22 this season with a 2-16 in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights have lost five in a row after a 3-0 victory over Iowa on November 4 at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Rutgers beat the Spartans in five sets in the opening week of B1G play earlier this season. Caitlin Schweihofer mentors Rutgers in her third season, posting a career record of 95-165 and a score of 22-57 since arriving in Piscataway, NJ

The Scarlet Knights are ranked No. 293 nationally in batting percentage (.165) and No. 295 in opponent batting percentage (.240). Rutgers is No. 313 in kills per set (10.76), No. 310 in assists per set (10.03), and No. 314 in digs per set (12.27).

Alissa Kinkela is the best outside of the team with an average of 2.67 kills per set on .217 hitting. Taylor Humphery averages 2.53 kills per set on .086 hitting. Lauren DeLo and Alyssa Nayar have each been in Rutgers’ system as of late, with DeLo averaging 6.72 assists per set.

Madyson Chitty leads Rutgers in digs per set (2.75) and total digs (283), while Lucy Malone also averages more than two digs per set at 2.20.

Rutgers is ranked 155 nationally in blocks per set, led by 1.04 blocks per set by Tina Grkovic and 1.02 blocks per set by Megan Vernon. Vernon leads the team in total blocks with 102 (17 solo, 85 assisted).

Michigan State is 13-3 against Rutgers all-time with a 7-2 record at a meeting in East Lansing. MSU heads into the weekend looking for a loss to the Scarlet Knights earlier this season.

ABOUT IOWA

Iowa is 8-21 this season with a 2-16 in Big Ten action. This is the first and only meeting between the two teams during the 2022 season. Iowa has lost two in a row after a senior day sweep of Rutgers on November 13. Jim Barnes is in his first season as head coach of the Hawkeyes after recent stints at Tulane and Baylor. Barnes tries to right the ship in Iowa City with a career coaching record of 463-366 and a winning record at every previous coaching stop. Hawkeye assistant coach Aubrey Becker is the wife of Michigan State assistant coach Michael Becker .

The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 237 nationally in batting percentage (.186) and No. 294 in opponent batting percentage (.239). Iowa ranks No. 184 in kills per set (12.34), No. 212 in assists per set (11.20), No. 250 in blocks per set (1.81), and No. 199 in digs per set ( 14.02).

Michelle Urquhart leads the Hawkeyes with 2.54 kills per set on .149 hitting, while Amiya Jones leads the points per set with 3.39, with 2.47 kills per set on .228 hitting. Delaney McSweeney leads the team in batting percentage at .289. Lily Tessier and Bailey Ortega committed to the Hawkeyes with Tessier averaging 6.72 assists per set followed by Ortega’s 3.99.

Mari Hinkle averaged 4.01 digs per set for Iowa with a total of 405 digs this season. Urquhart and Tessier each average over 2.00 digs per set. Jones leads Iowa with 0.93 blocks per set and 95 total blocks (17 solo, 78 assisted).

Michigan State is 52-28 all-time against the Hawkeyes with a 23-14 record at a meeting in East Lansing. The Spartans were defeated by Iowa on October 29, 2021

SPARTAN NOTES

Jr. free Nalani Josiah nearing 1,000 career digs, sits at 975 with four games left to play. With 421 digs this season, Iosia recently moved to 10th all-time for single-season digs at Michigan State, passing Jamye Cox’s 2018 feat (419). Iosia is 18 counts away from ninth on that list.

Freshman middle blocker No reads is on track to finish the season with one of the best batting percentages by a freshman student-athlete in the history of the program. Okur’s .307 batting percentage would rank fourth all-time according to an MSU freshman.

Senior Emma Monks bats .348 this season, which would rank ninth in the MSU single-season record book, matching Vanessa King’s mark in 2007. Jenny Rood batted .346 for the Spartans in 2003.

Fifth year Rebecca Polyan hits .288 for her career, which is .002 off Naya Gros for 10th all-time at Michigan State at .290.

freshman Maradith O’Gorman is 11 kills away from a three-time tie for 10 all-time at Michigan State for kills by a college freshman with 246. O’Gorman would tie Dana Cooke (1993) and Jennifer Gray (1990). O’Gorman is 14 kills away from Naya Gros’ ninth-place finish (249) in 2018.

Against Northwestern on Sunday, the Spartans scored 82 points with set scores of 25, 28 and 29 to set the program record for most points in a three-setter under the 25-point system.

Emma Monks , Zoe Nunez and Julia Bishop were all named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators on Tuesday to qualify them for the Academic All-America ballot. scale) at their current setting. No student-athlete is eligible until they have completed a full calendar year at their current institution and spent two years on a college roster in that sport. Graduate students attending an institution other than the one at which they received their bachelor’s degree are eligible, even if they are in their first semester at the graduate institution.

Joining the team as a freshman next season Cameron Berger (Setter/Eden Prairie, Minnesota), Good morning Clayton (DS/Lee’s Summit, Mo.), Zuzanna Kulig (Middle Blocker/Chrzanów, Poland), Karolina Staniszewska (Outside Hitter/Marki, Poland) and Taylor Holdem (Outside Hitter/Christchurch, New Zealand).

Michigan State volleyball set a single-game attendance record this season, playing to the largest crowd in Spartan volleyball history with 7,326 fans in attendance at the Breslin Center on October 14. The crowd broke the previous program record of 6,838 set in 2016. Michigan State currently has the seventh best average attendance in the nation this season and is on track to continue its streak of consecutive Top 10 finishes (currently six in a row) with an average home visits of 3,302. This is the highest average attendance in the program’s history in just one year of the Leah Johnson coaching era.

LAST TIMEOUT vs. Northwestern (2022-11-20)

Michigan State volleyball completed Northwestern’s season sweep Sunday afternoon, beating the Wildcats 3-0 (25-20, 28-26, 29-27). The Spartans didn’t drop a set all season at Northwestern, winning the Wildcats in every game. MSU earned its 12th win of the season to improve on last season’s total of 11 wins.

Michigan State beat the Wildcats .278 to .179, beating Northwestern 8-4. The Spartan offense was consistent throughout the game as Michigan State hit .300 in set one, .262 in set two and .279 in set three. MSU had six service aces led by a pair from each junior Nalani Josiah and graduation Zoe Nunez .