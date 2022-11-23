Iowa Football Stock Watch: ice in their veins

This Hawkeye team man. This HAWKEYE TEAM! I wonder what the cost to all of our health has been this year to see this team find ways to lose early in the year, only to get out in the back half of the schedule and find ways to win ? I was DYING on Saturday as I took in everything this year’s Floyd battle replay threw at Hawkeye fans. Early happiness soon turned to worry. Worries turned into self-esteem issues. Doubts about self-esteem turned into all misery and disgust. And then I was immediately happy again. Which living being on planet earth experiences these emotional rollercoasters every week!? In the end, this is the life I chose, so I’m okay with it. And to all the national pundits who continue to mock this program for the way it wins football games, as if winning a game one way is more important than winning the way Iowa is now…

On StockWatch.

Stock UP

Jack Campbell

Last week I called Jack Campbell a leader of legions. After his performance on Saturday, I’m ready to turn that into a legend among the legions. Campbell’s fourth-quarter exploits in Minneapolis have propelled him to the top of the list of linebackers to play at the University of Iowa. Ever. I’m not old enough to have ever seen Larry Station live, but I don’t have to. Jack Campbell is the greatest linebacker to ever grace the University of Iowa gridiron. Every week this season I’ve been lucky enough to sit at my table and write a few words about this man, and every time I can’t remember. The entire senior class of 2022 has been why this team is a home win against Nebraska away from a second consecutive Big Ten West title, yet they all look to Campbell. Another 10 tackles on Saturday pushed Jack over the century mark for the second consecutive season. The greatest Iowa linebacker of all time deserves to be a consensus All-American and I’m totally ready to mob outside the house of power if he isn’t.

Sam Laporta

Although the tight end of the All Big Ten only managed 15 minutes before having to leave with a leg injury, Sam Laporta left his mark on the game. Sam led both teams in receiving yards with 95 on just four receptions. His first play of the game gallup for 58 yards set the tone for a first quarter in which the Hawkeyes dominated both sides of the football. After the first drive resulted in a field goal, Laporta caught a crucial 4th down pass from Spencer Petras and fumbled another 24 yards to the Minnesota 24 to set up an Iowa score. Hopefully, the senior gets to participate in his final home game at Kinnick Stadium against the Huskers. He has been the only consistent striker for the team all season and to lose him forever would be a huge loss. But…

Luke Lachey

… the Hawks still have The Bull. When Laporta went down, Lachey stepped up. Luke led the Hawkeyes in receptions with 5 and he would turn those chances into 77 yards. In addition to his performance against the Wolverines, Saturday was one of his best in his young career. Lachey is more of a real tight end build than Laporta and can take a beating in the middle. This was evident on possibly the biggest offensive play of the game for the Hawkeyes when, after a 4th quarter Jack Campbell interception, Lachey caught a 33-yard pass down the hem, took a shot from a gopher safetyman, and at the ball hung. ball. A few plays later, Iowa would close the game with a 22-yard field goal by Drew Stevens. If Laporta misses the game against the Cornhuskers, the Hawkeyes will need Lachey to play a big game if they want to get back to Indy.

Spencer Peter

It wasn’t great, but it was what the Hawkeyes needed. Iowa fans have been clamoring for a stat line like this from Petras for a while now. Spencer was 15/24 for 221 yards and no TDs but no picks either. Would it have been nice to get a passing score? Sure, but I go on an outing every day of the week with a 62.5% completion rate with no turnover. Spencer’s 9.2 yards per completion is also a great number for this Hawkeye offense. A majority of that came from short passes being converted into long wins, but it all counts the same. If Iowa gets that stat two more times from Petras with a few touchdowns in it, Iowa could make something really special this season.

cooper dejean

Dejean had another nice stats day, adding 7 more tackles to his season total. However, I have him on this list because of his ability to beat Mo Ibrahim countless times. Each time Mo broke free, Cooper would come up from the bottom of the TV screen, run him down and avoid a landing. In a game decided by three points, that kind of effort deserves recognition. Dejean will need to be sharp this week as Nebraska brings quite a passing offense to Iowa City led by quarterback Casey Thompson and Tre Palmer.

Tory Taylor

The Aussie returns to the list this week after booting 4/5 kicks in the Gopher 20. Taylor finished the day averaging 42.4 yards per boot. That’s far from his best performance in a Hawkeye uniform, but considering how cold it was in Minneapolis, his performance deserves praise. Also keep in mind that Gopher punter Mark Crawford only scored 31.7 yards per punt and you start to see again how these Hawkeyes keep winning the whole stretch.

Dr Stevens

I don’t know what Kirk did at the end of the ball game, but it didn’t matter. Drew Stevens is a killer. The freshman has shown tremendous poise all season and his rocket for a leg could well earn him a Groza award at the end of the season. This is another part of the game where we Hawkeye fans have become spoiled for choice. You only have to look west in Ames to see what a season looks like when your special teams are left on the offensive. I am incredibly excited to see Stevens in the years to come as he should continue to get stronger. Hopefully the Hawks won’t need him against Nebraska, but if they do, this kid will make it.

Stock down

Execute defense

I think this is the first time I criticize the defense this year. That said, it wasn’t a very good performance on Saturday. You generally can’t blame a unit for only giving up 10 points, but man, did they get knocked to the ground. Had I been told before the game that Minnesota would grind Iowa to a tune of 312 rushing yards at an average of 20 yards per carry, I would have thought the Hawks were crushed. Mo Ibrahim was a one-man wrecking ball against the Hawks, allowing Hawkeye defenders to continually chase their corners, only to push back 5-8 yards for seemingly the entire game. After a performance last week that made me feel like Iowa proved itself against a good back, I’m now starting to think Wisconsin’s line is hot crap. Against well-running teams, the Hawkeyes have failed to stop the opposing team’s play. It might not burn them against Nebraska this week, but if they win it should be buttoned up for the Big Ten championship.

I’ll end this stock watch after that last sentence. It’s truly remarkable to think about where this Hawkeye team was just a month ago. It will be interesting to see how this squad is remembered as time begins to pass. For now, they have two more games to figure that out.