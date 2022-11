MSU hockey player accuses Buckeye of making racist remarks

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WOOD) A Michigan hockey player has accused an Ohio player of making racist comments during a game against the Spartans. MSU senior forward Jagger Joshua, who is black, released a statement Monday night on social media alleging that a Buckeye player made racial slurs multiple times during their Nov. 11 game at the Munn Ice Arena. Jagger says the player was handed a misconduct penalty after one of the officials allegedly overheard one of the insults. OSU senior forward Kamil Sadlocha was the only player in the game to receive a game misconduct penalty. Still, Joshua says he doesn’t understand why the Big Ten Conference or the Ohio State Department of Athletics haven’t taken further action. Sitting still makes me feel confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture, Joshua said. The ignorance of racism has no place in our game, and I feel I should make people aware that this incident happened, because without acknowledgment, the problem gets worse. MSU athletic director Alan Haller and Spartans hockey head coach Adam Nightingale released statements in support of Joshua. Michigan State Athletics support Jagger Joshua and commend him for having the courage to speak out against racial injustice, Haller said. As a department, we are committed to providing all student-athletes with opportunities to compete in a space free of discrimination, racism or hatred. Jagger Joshua (MSU Athletics) Sadlocha joined the Buckeyes in 2018, overlapping one season with Jagger Joshuas older brother Dakota, who played four seasons with the Buckeyes before turning pro. Sadlocha played in both games against Notre Dame last weekend, recording no points or penalties in the two games. The Ohio State Department of Athletics and the Big Ten both issued statements The State NewsMSU’s campus newspaper, but neither is posted on their respective websites or social media platforms. The conference office collected and evaluated information from the on-duty ice hockey team of the Big Ten Conference, Ohio State University, Michigan State University and available video footage arising from an incident involving ice hockey student-athletes from both member institutions at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing on Nov. 11 2022. The conference supports the referee’s decision to impose a game misconduct penalty on OSU. Due to the lack of indisputable evidence for the conference, the conference did not impose further disciplinary action, the Big Ten statement reads in part. Joshua is from Dearborn, Michigan. He played two seasons for the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks before joining the MSU hockey program in 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.woodtv.com/sports/msu-hockey-player-accuses-buckeye-of-using-racial-slurs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos