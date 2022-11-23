College football bowl projections: Survivor Saturday reshape CFP; others seek to qualify for a bowl





This story was updated with the release of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. Survivor Saturday ruined a few seasons for several College Football Playoff contenders, such as Tennessee and North Carolina, and bolstered a few other teams, such as TCU and USC. But with two weekends to go, anything is possible for both the CFP and bowl lineups. Currently there are 74 teams eligible for bowl games. Tonight, the winner of MiamiOhio vs. Ball State number 75. This week, there are 14 other games that could lead teams to the postseason with five wins. They range from Florida Atlantic (5-6) beating Western Kentucky (7-5) at home to Auburn (5-6) winning at Alabama. In reality, only a few of those games will send the victors to the postseason. We are only projecting 80 bowl-eligible teams this year. When it comes to a five-win team earning a bowl bid, it’s all about their APR (Academic Progress Rate). The top two projected teams with five wins based on APR are Rice (currently 5-6) and UNLV (currently 4-7). But if Missouri (5-6) beats Arkansas (6-5) or Michigan State (5-6) beats Penn State (9-2), they go bowling too. Memories: Most bowls are not required to select in strict conference standings order. Big 12 No. 3 means third pick, not third place. The SEC office plays matchmaker with its bowls and schools.

Notre Dame can fill one of the ACC’s bowl spots.

ESPN Events owns and operates 16 of the 41 FBS bowls, most of which relate to the Group of 5 conferences. They have the freedom to move teams around to create interesting matchups. One we came up with: a Birmingham Bowl game between UCF and Coastal Carolina.

Bowls priorities range from TV audiences to maximizing attendance. A team like Texas could generate significant ratings, but a motivated fan base like Kansas could flock to a venue and boost ticket sales and the local economy. All times Eastern. New Years six SCALE DATE TEAM CITY VIEWING Orange December 30 Clemson (ACC) v Alabama (SEC/B1G/ND) Miami 8 p.m. ESPN Sugar December 31 Kansas State (Big 12) vs LSU (SEC) New Orleans Afternoon, ESPN party December 31 No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 TCU Glendale, Arizona. 4 p.m./8 p.m. ESPN Peach December 31 No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 USC Atlanta 4 p.m./8 p.m. ESPN Cotton January 2nd Tennessee (in general) vs. Tulane (in general/G5) Arlington, Texas 1 p.m. ESPN Rose January 2nd Michigan (B1G) vs. Oregon (Pac-12) Pasadena, California 5 p.m. ESPN Remaining bowls SCALE DATE TEAMS CITY VIEWING Bahamas December 16 Bowling Green (MAC) vs. North Texas (CUS) Nassau, Bahamas 11:30 a.m. ESPN Healing December 16 UConn (ESPN) vs UNLV (ESPN) Orlando, Fla. 3 p.m. ESPN Fenway December 17 Syracuse (ACC No. 9) vs. Memphis (AAC) Boston 11 a.m. ESPN New Mexico December 17 Wyoming (MWC) vs Marshall (ESPN) Albuquerque, N.M 2:15 PM ESPN LA Come on December 17 Washington State (Pac-12 No. 6) vs. State of Boise (MWC No. 1) Inglewood, California 3:30 p.m. ABC Lending tree December 17 Southern Miss (Sun Belt No. 5) vs. Middle Tennessee (C-US/MAC) Mobile, ala. 5:45 PM ESPN Vegas December 17 UCLA (Pac-12 No. 3) vs. Arkansas (SEC Nos. 3-8) Vegas 7:30 p.m. ABC Frisco December 17 BYU (ESPN) vs Rice (ESPN) Frisco, Texas 9:15 PM ESPN Myrtle beach December 19 Appalachian State (ESPN) vs Liberty (ESPN) Myrtle Beach, SC 2:30 p.m. ESPN Idaho potato the 20th of December State of Utah (MWC) vs. Buffalo (MAC) Boise, Idaho 3:30 p.m. ESPN Boca Raton the 20th of December FAU (ESPN) vs Miami-Ohio (ESPN) Boca Ratton, Fla. 7:30 PM ESPN New Orleans 21st of December Troy (Sunbelt No. 2) vs. UTSA (C-US) New Orleans 8 p.m. ESPN Armed Forces December 22 Air Force (ESPN) vs. Houston (AAC) Fort Worth, Texas 7:30 PM ESPN Independence 23 December Louisiana* (military) vs. SMU (AAC) Shreveport, La. 3 p.m. ESPN Gasparilla 23 December NC State (ESPN) vs UAB (ESPN) Tampa, Fla. 6:30 p.m. ESPN Hawaii December 24 San Jose State (MWC) vs. Western Kentucky (CUS) Honolulu 8 p.m. ESPN Fast job December 26 Minnesota (Big Ten No. 8) vs. Eastern Michigan (MAC) Detroit 2:30 p.m. ESPN camellia December 27 South Alabama (ESPN) vs. Ohio (ESPN) Montgomery, Ala. afternoon ESPN First responder December 27 Texas Tech (ESPN) vs Fresno State (ESPN) University Park, Texas 3:15 p.m./6:45 p.m. ESPN Birmingham December 27 UCF (AAC) vs. Coastal Carolina* (SEC No. 9) Birmingham, Al. 3:15 p.m./6:45 p.m. ESPN Guaranteed rate December 27 Wisconsin (Big Ten No. 7) vs. Baylor (Big 12 No. 6) phoenix 10:15 PM ESPN Army December 28 East Carolina (AAC) vs. Wake Forest (ACC No. 8) Annapolis, MD. 2 p.m. ESPN Freedom December 28 Kansas (Big 12 No. 5) vs. Cincinnati* (SEC Nos. 3-8) Memphis, Tenn. 5:30 PM ESPN Vacation December 28 North Carolina (ACC Nos. 2-4) vs. Utah (Pac-12 No. 4) San Diego 8 p.m. Fox Texas December 28 Oklahoma State (Big 12 No. 4) vs. Mississippi State (SEC Nos. 3-8) Houston 9 p.m. ESPN Pinstripe December 29 Purdue (Big Ten No. 5) vs. Pittsburgh (ACC Nos. 5-7) Bronx, New York 2 p.m. ESPN Cheez It December 29 Oklahoma (Big 12 No. 3) vs. Florida State (ACC Nos. 2-4) Orlando, Fla. 5:30 PM ESPN Alamo December 29 Texas (Big 12 No. 2) vs. Washington (Pac-12 No. 2) San Antonio, Texas 9 p.m. ESPN Duke’s mayonnaise December 30 Maryland (Big Ten No. 6) vs. Duke (ACC Nos. 5-7) Charlotte, NC afternoon ESPN Sun December 30 Louisville (ACC Nos. 5-7) vs. Oregon State (Pac-12 No. 5) El Paso, Texas 2 p.m. CBS crocodile December 30 Notre Dame (ACC Nos. 2-4) vs. Florida (SEC Nos. 3-8) Jacksonville, Fla. 3:30 p.m. ESPN Arizona December 30 State of San Diego (MWC) vs. Toledo (MAC) Tucson, Arizona. 4:30 p.m. Bar stool Music city December 31 Illinois (Big Ten No. 4) vs. Kentucky (SEC Nos. 3-8) Nashville afternoon ABC ReliaQuest January 2nd Iowa (Big Ten No. 3) vs. South Carolina (SEC Nos. 3-8) Tampa, Fla. Afternoon ESPN2 Citrus January 2nd Penn State (Big Ten No. 2) vs. Ole Miss (SEC No. 2) Orlando, Fla. 1 p.m. ABC (Top photo: Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty)

