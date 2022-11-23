Sports
College football bowl projections: Survivor Saturday reshape CFP; others seek to qualify for a bowl
This story was updated with the release of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday.
Survivor Saturday ruined a few seasons for several College Football Playoff contenders, such as Tennessee and North Carolina, and bolstered a few other teams, such as TCU and USC. But with two weekends to go, anything is possible for both the CFP and bowl lineups.
Currently there are 74 teams eligible for bowl games. Tonight, the winner of MiamiOhio vs. Ball State number 75. This week, there are 14 other games that could lead teams to the postseason with five wins. They range from Florida Atlantic (5-6) beating Western Kentucky (7-5) at home to Auburn (5-6) winning at Alabama. In reality, only a few of those games will send the victors to the postseason.
We are only projecting 80 bowl-eligible teams this year. When it comes to a five-win team earning a bowl bid, it’s all about their APR (Academic Progress Rate). The top two projected teams with five wins based on APR are Rice (currently 5-6) and UNLV (currently 4-7). But if Missouri (5-6) beats Arkansas (6-5) or Michigan State (5-6) beats Penn State (9-2), they go bowling too.
Memories:
- Most bowls are not required to select in strict conference standings order. Big 12 No. 3 means third pick, not third place. The SEC office plays matchmaker with its bowls and schools.
- Notre Dame can fill one of the ACC’s bowl spots.
- ESPN Events owns and operates 16 of the 41 FBS bowls, most of which relate to the Group of 5 conferences. They have the freedom to move teams around to create interesting matchups. One we came up with: a Birmingham Bowl game between UCF and Coastal Carolina.
- Bowls priorities range from TV audiences to maximizing attendance. A team like Texas could generate significant ratings, but a motivated fan base like Kansas could flock to a venue and boost ticket sales and the local economy.
All times Eastern.
New Years six
|SCALE
|DATE
|TEAM
|CITY
|VIEWING
|
Orange
|
December 30
|
Clemson (ACC) v Alabama (SEC/B1G/ND)
|
Miami
|
8 p.m. ESPN
|
Sugar
|
December 31
|
Kansas State (Big 12) vs LSU (SEC)
|
New Orleans
|
Afternoon, ESPN
|
party
|
December 31
|
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 TCU
|
Glendale, Arizona.
|
4 p.m./8 p.m. ESPN
|
Peach
|
December 31
|
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 USC
|
Atlanta
|
4 p.m./8 p.m. ESPN
|
Cotton
|
January 2nd
|
Tennessee (in general) vs. Tulane (in general/G5)
|
Arlington, Texas
|
1 p.m. ESPN
|
Rose
|
January 2nd
|
Michigan (B1G) vs. Oregon (Pac-12)
|
Pasadena, California
|
5 p.m. ESPN
Remaining bowls
|SCALE
|DATE
|TEAMS
|CITY
|VIEWING
|
Bahamas
|
December 16
|
Bowling Green (MAC) vs. North Texas (CUS)
|
Nassau, Bahamas
|
11:30 a.m. ESPN
|
Healing
|
December 16
|
UConn (ESPN) vs UNLV (ESPN)
|
Orlando, Fla.
|
3 p.m. ESPN
|
Fenway
|
December 17
|
Syracuse (ACC No. 9) vs. Memphis (AAC)
|
Boston
|
11 a.m. ESPN
|
New Mexico
|
December 17
|
Wyoming (MWC) vs Marshall (ESPN)
|
Albuquerque, N.M
|
2:15 PM ESPN
|
LA Come on
|
December 17
|
Washington State (Pac-12 No. 6) vs. State of Boise (MWC No. 1)
|
Inglewood, California
|
3:30 p.m. ABC
|
Lending tree
|
December 17
|
Southern Miss (Sun Belt No. 5) vs. Middle Tennessee (C-US/MAC)
|
Mobile, ala.
|
5:45 PM ESPN
|
Vegas
|
December 17
|
UCLA (Pac-12 No. 3) vs. Arkansas (SEC Nos. 3-8)
|
Vegas
|
7:30 p.m. ABC
|
Frisco
|
December 17
|
BYU (ESPN) vs Rice (ESPN)
|
Frisco, Texas
|
9:15 PM ESPN
|
Myrtle beach
|
December 19
|
Appalachian State (ESPN) vs Liberty (ESPN)
|
Myrtle Beach, SC
|
2:30 p.m. ESPN
|
Idaho potato
|
the 20th of December
|
State of Utah (MWC) vs. Buffalo (MAC)
|
Boise, Idaho
|
3:30 p.m. ESPN
|
Boca Raton
|
the 20th of December
|
FAU (ESPN) vs Miami-Ohio (ESPN)
|
Boca Ratton, Fla.
|
7:30 PM ESPN
|
New Orleans
|
21st of December
|
Troy (Sunbelt No. 2) vs. UTSA (C-US)
|
New Orleans
|
8 p.m. ESPN
|
Armed Forces
|
December 22
|
Air Force (ESPN) vs. Houston (AAC)
|
Fort Worth, Texas
|
7:30 PM ESPN
|
Independence
|
23 December
|
Louisiana* (military) vs. SMU (AAC)
|
Shreveport, La.
|
3 p.m. ESPN
|
Gasparilla
|
23 December
|
NC State (ESPN) vs UAB (ESPN)
|
Tampa, Fla.
|
6:30 p.m. ESPN
|
Hawaii
|
December 24
|
San Jose State (MWC) vs. Western Kentucky (CUS)
|
Honolulu
|
8 p.m. ESPN
|
Fast job
|
December 26
|
Minnesota (Big Ten No. 8) vs. Eastern Michigan (MAC)
|
Detroit
|
2:30 p.m. ESPN
|
camellia
|
December 27
|
South Alabama (ESPN) vs. Ohio (ESPN)
|
Montgomery, Ala.
|
afternoon ESPN
|
First responder
|
December 27
|
Texas Tech (ESPN) vs Fresno State (ESPN)
|
University Park, Texas
|
3:15 p.m./6:45 p.m. ESPN
|
Birmingham
|
December 27
|
UCF (AAC) vs. Coastal Carolina* (SEC No. 9)
|
Birmingham, Al.
|
3:15 p.m./6:45 p.m. ESPN
|
Guaranteed rate
|
December 27
|
Wisconsin (Big Ten No. 7) vs. Baylor (Big 12 No. 6)
|
phoenix
|
10:15 PM ESPN
|
Army
|
December 28
|
East Carolina (AAC) vs. Wake Forest (ACC No. 8)
|
Annapolis, MD.
|
2 p.m. ESPN
|
Freedom
|
December 28
|
Kansas (Big 12 No. 5) vs. Cincinnati* (SEC Nos. 3-8)
|
Memphis, Tenn.
|
5:30 PM ESPN
|
Vacation
|
December 28
|
North Carolina (ACC Nos. 2-4) vs. Utah (Pac-12 No. 4)
|
San Diego
|
8 p.m. Fox
|
Texas
|
December 28
|
Oklahoma State (Big 12 No. 4) vs. Mississippi State (SEC Nos. 3-8)
|
Houston
|
9 p.m. ESPN
|
Pinstripe
|
December 29
|
Purdue (Big Ten No. 5) vs. Pittsburgh (ACC Nos. 5-7)
|
Bronx, New York
|
2 p.m. ESPN
|
Cheez It
|
December 29
|
Oklahoma (Big 12 No. 3) vs. Florida State (ACC Nos. 2-4)
|
Orlando, Fla.
|
5:30 PM ESPN
|
Alamo
|
December 29
|
Texas (Big 12 No. 2) vs. Washington (Pac-12 No. 2)
|
San Antonio, Texas
|
9 p.m. ESPN
|
Duke’s mayonnaise
|
December 30
|
Maryland (Big Ten No. 6) vs. Duke (ACC Nos. 5-7)
|
Charlotte, NC
|
afternoon ESPN
|
Sun
|
December 30
|
Louisville (ACC Nos. 5-7) vs. Oregon State (Pac-12 No. 5)
|
El Paso, Texas
|
2 p.m. CBS
|
crocodile
|
December 30
|
Notre Dame (ACC Nos. 2-4) vs. Florida (SEC Nos. 3-8)
|
Jacksonville, Fla.
|
3:30 p.m. ESPN
|
Arizona
|
December 30
|
State of San Diego (MWC) vs. Toledo (MAC)
|
Tucson, Arizona.
|
4:30 p.m. Bar stool
|
Music city
|
December 31
|
Illinois (Big Ten No. 4) vs. Kentucky (SEC Nos. 3-8)
|
Nashville
|
afternoon ABC
|
ReliaQuest
|
January 2nd
|
Iowa (Big Ten No. 3) vs. South Carolina (SEC Nos. 3-8)
|
Tampa, Fla.
|
Afternoon ESPN2
|
Citrus
|
January 2nd
|
Penn State (Big Ten No. 2) vs. Ole Miss (SEC No. 2)
|
Orlando, Fla.
|
1 p.m. ABC
(Top photo: Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty)
|
