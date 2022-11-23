Connect with us

College football bowl projections: Survivor Saturday reshape CFP; others seek to qualify for a bowl

28 seconds ago

This story was updated with the release of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday.

Survivor Saturday ruined a few seasons for several College Football Playoff contenders, such as Tennessee and North Carolina, and bolstered a few other teams, such as TCU and USC. But with two weekends to go, anything is possible for both the CFP and bowl lineups.

Currently there are 74 teams eligible for bowl games. Tonight, the winner of MiamiOhio vs. Ball State number 75. This week, there are 14 other games that could lead teams to the postseason with five wins. They range from Florida Atlantic (5-6) beating Western Kentucky (7-5) at home to Auburn (5-6) winning at Alabama. In reality, only a few of those games will send the victors to the postseason.

We are only projecting 80 bowl-eligible teams this year. When it comes to a five-win team earning a bowl bid, it’s all about their APR (Academic Progress Rate). The top two projected teams with five wins based on APR are Rice (currently 5-6) and UNLV (currently 4-7). But if Missouri (5-6) beats Arkansas (6-5) or Michigan State (5-6) beats Penn State (9-2), they go bowling too.

Memories:

  • Most bowls are not required to select in strict conference standings order. Big 12 No. 3 means third pick, not third place. The SEC office plays matchmaker with its bowls and schools.
  • Notre Dame can fill one of the ACC’s bowl spots.
  • ESPN Events owns and operates 16 of the 41 FBS bowls, most of which relate to the Group of 5 conferences. They have the freedom to move teams around to create interesting matchups. One we came up with: a Birmingham Bowl game between UCF and Coastal Carolina.
  • Bowls priorities range from TV audiences to maximizing attendance. A team like Texas could generate significant ratings, but a motivated fan base like Kansas could flock to a venue and boost ticket sales and the local economy.

All times Eastern.

New Years six

SCALE DATE TEAM CITY VIEWING

Orange

December 30

Clemson (ACC) v Alabama (SEC/B1G/ND)

Miami

8 p.m. ESPN

Sugar

December 31

Kansas State (Big 12) vs LSU (SEC)

New Orleans

Afternoon, ESPN

party

December 31

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 TCU

Glendale, Arizona.

4 p.m./8 p.m. ESPN

Peach

December 31

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 USC

Atlanta

4 p.m./8 p.m. ESPN

Cotton

January 2nd

Tennessee (in general) vs. Tulane (in general/G5)

Arlington, Texas

1 p.m. ESPN

Rose

January 2nd

Michigan (B1G) vs. Oregon (Pac-12)

Pasadena, California

5 p.m. ESPN

Remaining bowls

SCALE DATE TEAMS CITY VIEWING

Bahamas

December 16

Bowling Green (MAC) vs. North Texas (CUS)

Nassau, Bahamas

11:30 a.m. ESPN

Healing

December 16

UConn (ESPN) vs UNLV (ESPN)

Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m. ESPN

Fenway

December 17

Syracuse (ACC No. 9) vs. Memphis (AAC)

Boston

11 a.m. ESPN

New Mexico

December 17

Wyoming (MWC) vs Marshall (ESPN)

Albuquerque, N.M

2:15 PM ESPN

LA Come on

December 17

Washington State (Pac-12 No. 6) vs. State of Boise (MWC No. 1)

Inglewood, California

3:30 p.m. ABC

Lending tree

December 17

Southern Miss (Sun Belt No. 5) vs. Middle Tennessee (C-US/MAC)

Mobile, ala.

5:45 PM ESPN

Vegas

December 17

UCLA (Pac-12 No. 3) vs. Arkansas (SEC Nos. 3-8)

Vegas

7:30 p.m. ABC

Frisco

December 17

BYU (ESPN) vs Rice (ESPN)

Frisco, Texas

9:15 PM ESPN

Myrtle beach

December 19

Appalachian State (ESPN) vs Liberty (ESPN)

Myrtle Beach, SC

2:30 p.m. ESPN

Idaho potato

the 20th of December

State of Utah (MWC) vs. Buffalo (MAC)

Boise, Idaho

3:30 p.m. ESPN

Boca Raton

the 20th of December

FAU (ESPN) vs Miami-Ohio (ESPN)

Boca Ratton, Fla.

7:30 PM ESPN

New Orleans

21st of December

Troy (Sunbelt No. 2) vs. UTSA (C-US)

New Orleans

8 p.m. ESPN

Armed Forces

December 22

Air Force (ESPN) vs. Houston (AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas

7:30 PM ESPN

Independence

23 December

Louisiana* (military) vs. SMU (AAC)

Shreveport, La.

3 p.m. ESPN

Gasparilla

23 December

NC State (ESPN) vs UAB (ESPN)

Tampa, Fla.

6:30 p.m. ESPN

Hawaii

December 24

San Jose State (MWC) vs. Western Kentucky (CUS)

Honolulu

8 p.m. ESPN

Fast job

December 26

Minnesota (Big Ten No. 8) vs. Eastern Michigan (MAC)

Detroit

2:30 p.m. ESPN

camellia

December 27

South Alabama (ESPN) vs. Ohio (ESPN)

Montgomery, Ala.

afternoon ESPN

First responder

December 27

Texas Tech (ESPN) vs Fresno State (ESPN)

University Park, Texas

3:15 p.m./6:45 p.m. ESPN

Birmingham

December 27

UCF (AAC) vs. Coastal Carolina* (SEC No. 9)

Birmingham, Al.

3:15 p.m./6:45 p.m. ESPN

Guaranteed rate

December 27

Wisconsin (Big Ten No. 7) vs. Baylor (Big 12 No. 6)

phoenix

10:15 PM ESPN

Army

December 28

East Carolina (AAC) vs. Wake Forest (ACC No. 8)

Annapolis, MD.

2 p.m. ESPN

Freedom

December 28

Kansas (Big 12 No. 5) vs. Cincinnati* (SEC Nos. 3-8)

Memphis, Tenn.

5:30 PM ESPN

Vacation

December 28

North Carolina (ACC Nos. 2-4) vs. Utah (Pac-12 No. 4)

San Diego

8 p.m. Fox

Texas

December 28

Oklahoma State (Big 12 No. 4) vs. Mississippi State (SEC Nos. 3-8)

Houston

9 p.m. ESPN

Pinstripe

December 29

Purdue (Big Ten No. 5) vs. Pittsburgh (ACC Nos. 5-7)

Bronx, New York

2 p.m. ESPN

Cheez It

December 29

Oklahoma (Big 12 No. 3) vs. Florida State (ACC Nos. 2-4)

Orlando, Fla.

5:30 PM ESPN

Alamo

December 29

Texas (Big 12 No. 2) vs. Washington (Pac-12 No. 2)

San Antonio, Texas

9 p.m. ESPN

Duke’s mayonnaise

December 30

Maryland (Big Ten No. 6) vs. Duke (ACC Nos. 5-7)

Charlotte, NC

afternoon ESPN

Sun

December 30

Louisville (ACC Nos. 5-7) vs. Oregon State (Pac-12 No. 5)

El Paso, Texas

2 p.m. CBS

crocodile

December 30

Notre Dame (ACC Nos. 2-4) vs. Florida (SEC Nos. 3-8)

Jacksonville, Fla.

3:30 p.m. ESPN

Arizona

December 30

State of San Diego (MWC) vs. Toledo (MAC)

Tucson, Arizona.

4:30 p.m. Bar stool

Music city

December 31

Illinois (Big Ten No. 4) vs. Kentucky (SEC Nos. 3-8)

Nashville

afternoon ABC

ReliaQuest

January 2nd

Iowa (Big Ten No. 3) vs. South Carolina (SEC Nos. 3-8)

Tampa, Fla.

Afternoon ESPN2

Citrus

January 2nd

Penn State (Big Ten No. 2) vs. Ole Miss (SEC No. 2)

Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m. ABC

(Top photo: Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty)

