Sports
EA Sports College Football Postponed to 2024, Report Says
EA Sports College Football will launch in 2024, not 2023 as many expected, according to two letters picked up and placed by a sports journalist on Tuesday morning.
The announcements, a note from the Collegiate Licensing Company to its customers, and a draft press release from Electronic Arts confirming a 2024 launch window, were first reported by Matt Brown from the D1 Ticker college sports newsletter network.
Polygon has reached out to Electronic Arts representatives for comment. The publisher has not specified a launch date or window for EA Sports College Football when it first unveiled the project in February 2021.
While many expected 2023, EA Sports explains that this is necessary to ensure their development team can build the best college game possible with the details and gameplay they are known for delivering to fans, CLC’s note said. . Brown said the letter was sent to member universities’ athletic departments late Monday night.
The CLC said it hopes[s] to be able to share the plan for athlete opt-ins very soon, which means real college football players appearing under their name, images and likenesses and getting paid for it. The NCAA began allowing college athletes in 2021 to make these so-called NIL deals with sponsors without compromising or losing their eligibility.
When EA Sports first announced the return of its college football series, the publisher said real players would not be part of the game. Later that summer, following the NCAA’s new policy on NIL compensation, EA said it would explore the possibility of including real players.
In the draft news release Brown received, EA said it was working to engage college athletes in a meaningful way, expanding our commitment to authenticity while creating a level of immersion in college football like never before.
The rest of the draft news release highlighted the numerous team runners, mascots, cheerleaders, uniforms, historic school items and more to come EA Sports College Football. In addition, the [development] team has been able to plug into audio feeds from on-location broadcasts for the first time, enabling them to capture live audio from gameday audiences, and have begun recording some of the most recognizable commentators in the sport for use in the game.
The publisher concluded the draft announcement by saying that EA Sports College Football will launch in Summer 2024.
Building a game like this from the ground up is complex and we want to do it right for you, says EA.
Update: Electronic Arts has confirmed the Summer 2024 release window to ESPN an interview published Tuesday morning.
That’s the best date for us to release the game that we believe will meet or exceed our players’ expectations, Daryl Holt, the general manager of EA Sports, told ESPN. And cover the breadth and scale of what we want in the game. We tried to build a very immersive college football experience.
Of the video game’s inclusion of real college football players, Holt said, “The roads are opening up now, but it’s still a work in progress.” ESPN’s story said so EA Sports College Football held the rights to all 10 conferences in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision, as well as the season-ending College Football Playoff.
In a separate story on ESPN.com, Holt confirmed that EA Sports College Football will have Road to Glory and Dynasty single player and team career modes when it launches. The two were staples of the NCAA Football franchise until its cancellation in 2013.
That story also mentioned that Notre Dame’s participation apparently depends on the participation and compensation of its athletes. Electronic Arts told ESPN that if a player appears in the game, they will be compensated.
