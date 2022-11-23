Bemidji State, North Dakota is co-hosting the 2023 Ice Breaker Tournament





BSU, UND will act as tournament co-hosts (Photo: Nick Nelson, Grand Forks Herald)

The Ice Breaker Tournament, the traditional start of the NCAA Division I men’s hockey season, will be jointly hosted by Bemidji State and North Dakota in 2023-24, it was jointly announced today by the host institutions and College Hockey Inc. Army West Point and Wisconsin will also participate in the event, scheduled for October 13-14 in Bemidji, Minn., and Grand Forks, ND The Ice Breaker Tournament, held in Madison, Wis. started, brings together four teams annually, typically from different conferences, to celebrate the start of the college hockey season. College Hockey Inc. manages the Ice Breaker on behalf of the Hockey Commissioners Association. It is an honor to partner with North Dakota to host the Ice Breaker Tournament and bring these prestigious teams to our communities, said Bemidji State Director of Athletics Britt Lauritsen. Thanks to College Hockey Inc. and the Hockey Commissioners Association for the opportunity to showcase our hockey programs. This is the first time in Bemidji’s program history to participate in the Ice Breaker Tournament, and we look forward to a successful event and exciting hockey. We are extremely grateful to our partnerships with Ralph Engelstad Arena and Bemidji State for providing this opportunity to bring great college hockey programs like Army and Wisconsin to our area, said North Dakota Director of Athletics Bill Chaves. We look forward to more potential tournaments like this in the future. The 2023 Ice Breaker marks the second time the tournament has been played in North Dakota (2011), but the first time Bemidji State will have served as host or co-host. The tournament started with co-hosts in 2022 (Air Force, Denver). We were excited to join North Dakota and coach Brad Berry to co-host the Ice Breaker Tournament, a time-honored tradition in college hockey and a first for our program, said Bemidji State Head Coach Tom Serratore. It’s exciting for our players and our program to co-host this premiere event and bring the military and Wisconsin to northern Minnesota. This tournament is a highlight of the college hockey season and we are proud to bring it to Bemidji for our students, our fans and our community. North Dakota hockey is very excited and grateful to host a major tournament like the Ice Breaker, alongside Bemidji State, North Dakota head coach Brad Berry said. We are thrilled to play an old rival in Wisconsin, as well as welcome to a program with such a strong tradition and culture as Army. We hope this will continue to grow the game of college hockey in our region and beyond. Visit CollegeHockeyInc.com for more information and the history of the Ice Breaker Tournament, including past participants and tournament champions.

