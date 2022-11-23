Sports
Utah Volleyball closes regular season in the state of Arizona, Colorado
Game 30: Utah (15-14, 8-10 Pac-12) at Arizona State (12-18, 6-12 Pac-12)
Wednesday November 23 | 2 p.m. MT
Tempe, Arizona | Desert financial area
Live Stats: StatBroadcast
Watch: Pac-12 Networks
Game 31: Utah (15-14, 8-10 Pac-12) at Colorado (18-10, 10-8 Pac-12)
Friday November 25 | 3 p.m. MT
Boulder, Col. | CU Event Center
Live Stats: StatBroadcast
View: Pac-12 Berg
MATCH WEEK
Utah Volleyball wraps up its regular season this week, traveling to the state of Arizona and Colorado for final Pac-12 games. Utah’s rapid turnaround begins this Wednesday, November 23 at 2:00 PM MT at the Arizona State Road Desert Financial Arena. The Utes and Sun Devils air on the Pac-12 Networks. Utah will fly to Boulder, Colo., to close out the regular season to play in Colorado on Friday, November 25. The Utes and Buffaloes play at 3PM MT at the CU Events Center on Pac-12 Mountain.
QUICK HITS
K. J. Burgess leads all freshmen in the Pac-12 in batting percentage (.369) and blocks per set (1.27), while ranking in the top five among all freshmen in the nation and among all Pac-12 players.
Madelyn Robinson has posted double-digit kills in all but two games this season and ranks 15th nationally with 4.37 kills per set.
Utah has the 16th toughest program in the nation this season, while the Utes are No. 52 in the RPI this week.
Utah has not played on a Wednesday this season.
Utah is 20-14 (9-7 in Tempe) all-time against Arizona State. Utah has won 10 of its last 11 games against ASU, including six wins in a row at Tempe dating back to the 2015 season.
Utah is 17-12 (5-9 in Boulder) in series history vs. Colorado, and has won five of the last eight games against the Buffaloes. Utah dropped the last two games in Boulder with the last road victory in 2019 (3-0), while the Buffs had their first meeting this season in Salt Lake City.
IN THE RANKING
Madelyn Robinson is second in the Pac-12 and No. 15 in the nation with 4.37 kills per set.
K. J. Burgess is third in the Pac-12 and No. 41 nationally with 1.27 blocks per set, while she ranks fourth in the Pac-12 and No. 47 nationally with a .369 batting percentage.
Alice Olsen is fourth in the conference in pass rate (.369) and No. 48 nationally.
Vanessa Ramirez is third in the Pac-12 with 4.02 counts per set.
Utah is second in the Pac-12 with 14.24 counts per set.
MILESTONE WATCH
Utah fifth year senior Megan Yett has moved to fourth all-time with 131 career games played and is on track to finish third in program history by the end of the regular season. Yett currently ranks ninth all-time with 471 career sets played, while four service aces away from joining Utah’s 100 career aces club. She would become the 16th Ute to reach 100 career aces.
Vanessa Ramirez is five digs away from joining the 1,000 career digs club. She would be the 12th Ute to accomplish this feat in program history. Ramirez has also scored 426 points so far this season, which is ninth all-time in a single season.
K. J. Burgess and Alice Olsen season batting percentage of .369 is currently tied for Utah’s second best single-season all-time with Emillie Toone’s 2006 season.
BURGESS BRINGS IT
Ute freshman K. J. Burgess has been an important part of Utah’s offense and defense during the conference season as she leads the team in blocks per set and is tied with fellow center blocker Alice Olsen in success rate. Burgess dominated at center and posted a career-high 13 kills with Cal on .650 hitting. She also tied a career-high seven blocks against Stanford to lead the Utes before tying the effort again with seven blocks against Oregon State. Her seven blocks led Utah in the team’s 17 blocks, which is the most for the program since 2019. The Alpine, Utah native leads all Pac-12 freshmen in batting percentage and blocks per set while placing in the top five nationally state of freshmen in both categories. In the last 16 games, Burgess hit over .400 in 11 appearances to lead the offense. On the blocking front, Burgess has led or tied the Utes in blocks in nine of the last 11 games.
COLLECTING AROUND ROBINSON
Utah’s All-Pac-12 and AVCA All-Region player from a year ago, Madelyn Robinson, has led the Utes since the start of the season and is second in the Pac-12 with 4.37 kills per set. Robinson has recorded double-digit kills in all but two games to lead the charge. Two weeks ago, Robinson posted consecutive double-doubles against the Oregon schools. She posted 20 kills and 15 digs against Oregon State to lead Utah to victory, while accumulating a career-high six blocks to add to Utah’s season-best 17 team blocks, which is the most for the program since the 2019 season. She has averaged 4.47 kills per set since the start of Pac-12 play, and earlier this season posted a career-high 28 kills in just four sets against Oregon in Eugene. Robinson earned her first career Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award on September 5, following her weekend at Purdue where she had two games over 20 kills, including a then-career high of 26 kills vs. Purdue. She has reached the 20 kill mark in five games this season while recording 15 or more kills in 15 outings.
EXPLORING THE STATE OF ARIZONA
Arizona State snapped a six-game losing streak last weekend by beating California in five sets. The Sun Devils earned a notable victory over then No. 15 Washington in five sets during the first half of conference play, while other Pac-12 victories came against Oregon State and Arizona. The Sun Devils are led by Iman Isanovic and Marta Levinska, who average 3.43 and 3.40 kills per set respectively.
EXPLORE COLORADO
Colorado is coming off a split weekend at Washington schools where it swept then-No. 21 Washington before falling to No. 25 in Washington State in four sets. Earlier in the Pac-12 season, the Buffaloes beat Washington State, USC and UCLA. Colorado leads the Pac-12 and is 11th in the nation with 2.71 blocks per set, and first in the Pac-12 with an opponent batting percentage of .198. Meegan Hart leads the conference and is fifth in the nation with a .432 batting percentage, while she is fourth in the Pac-12 with 1.26 blocks per set and 42nd in the nation. Maya Tabron and Lexi Hadrych lead the team with 3.23 and 3.13 kills per set respectively.
EXCELLENT STATISTICS
Utah leads 13-0 in batting percentage.
Utah is 7-1 when hitting .300 or better, and 11-3 when hitting .250 or better.
Utah has registered more digs or tied its opponent in 20 of 29 games.
Seven Utes have recorded at least one game of 10 or more kills this season.
Six Utes have recorded at least two games of 10 or more digs this season.
Madelyn Robinson has recorded double-digit kills in all but two games.
Vanessa Ramirez has posted double digits in 25 of 29 games this season.
Emily Smith has posted 14 double-doubles this season.
