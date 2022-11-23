Sports
Indiana football depth chart ahead of Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue
The Indiana football program has released an updated depth chart ahead of its Week 13 rivalry game against Purdue. The Hoosiers (5-6) clinch an unlikely double overtime victory at Michigan State last Saturday.
Below is the full depth map: (Players are listed in order of their status at each position. Each position with “–OR–” indicates multiple players at the same spot on the depth chart)
ATTACK
Tackle the left
Fifth-year senior Luke Haggard
Redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr.
Left guard
Redshirt Junior Zach Carpenter
Redshirt Freshman Vinny Fiacable
Centre
Redshirt Junior Mike Katic
Redshirt sophomore Cameron Knight
Redshirt sophomore Caleb Murphy
Correct guard
Redshirt sophomore Kahlil Benson
Redshirt Junior Tim Weaver
Correct approach
Redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr.
Fifth-year senior Parker Hanna
Freshman Carter Smith
Wide receiver
Junior Andison Coby
Sophomore Donaven McCulley
Wide receiver
Sixth year senior DJ Matthews Jr.
Junior Javon Swinton
Wide receiver
Senior Emery Simmons
Sophomore Malachi Holt-Bennett
Tight end
Junior A. J. Barner
Redshirt freshman James Bomba –OR– redshirt freshman Aaron Steinfeldt
Quarterback
Redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams II
Redshirt junior Connor Bazelak
Run back
Fifth-year senior Shaun Shivers
Senior Josh Henderson
Freshman Jaylin Lucas
Comments: The most notable change in the offensive depth chart this week is at quarterback, where sophomore redshirt Dexter Williams II has been named starting quarterback for the first time this season. Redshirt junior Connor Baselak will serve as the best backup option. Williams, who made his first career start at Michigan State last week, led Indiana to a 17-point comeback victory over the Spartans as his athleticism and scrambling ability played a major role.
Elsewhere, the offensive line remains unchanged except for the real freshman offensive lineman Carter Smith listed as the No. 3 right tackle for the first time this season. Smith has seen key shots in each of the past two weeks and plays a prominent role in Indiana’s long-term plans. At receiver, senior Emery Simmons has jumped Malachi Holt-Bennett as one of IU’s top outside reception options, with junior Andrew Coby and sixth graders DJ Matthews Jr. also tabbed as starting recipients.
——
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Fifth-year senior James Head Jr.
Redshirt junior Beau Robbins
Redshirt sophomore Myles Jackson
Defensive tackle
Fifth-year senior Demarcus Elliott
Redshirt senior JH Tevis
Redshirt junior LeDarrius Cox
Nose tackle
Senior Sio Center
Redshirt senior Patrick Lucas Jr.
Taurus
Sixth year senior Alfred Bryant
Freshman Dasan McCullough
Middle linebacker
Sixth-year senior Bradley Jennings Jr.
Redshirt freshman Matt Hohlt
Stinger linebacker
Redshirt Senior Aaron Casey
Freshman Kaiden Turner
Fifth-year senior Cam Jones
hoarse
Redshirt senior Noah Pierre
Sophomore Jordan Grier
Corner back
Fifth-year senior Jaylin Williams
Redshirt sophomore Christopher Keys
Safety
Fifth year senior Devon Matthews
Junior Red Shirt Josh Sanguinetti –OR– Junior Bryson Bonds
Safety
Sixth year safety Bryant Fitzgerald
Sixth year safety Jonathan Haynes
Jr. Phillip Dunham
Corner back
Senior Tiawan Mullen
Redshirt freshman Brylan Lanier
Comments: The only change on this week’s defensive depth chart was redshirt junior Beau RobbinsElevation to the No. 2 defensive side on the strong side behind the fifth year James Head Jr. In previous weeks redshirt sophomore Miles Jackson served as the top backup option for Head, but has since fallen on the depth chart.
It’s also worth mentioning that star linebacker Cam Jones is still recovering from injury and will try to play this week, according to Tom Allen. Jones has missed IU’s previous six games with a foot injury, but his encouraging rehab prognosis could allow him to adjust as Indiana’s starting linebacker against Purdue. If so, IU’s depleted linebacker core would receive a crucial injection of talent.
Last week against Michigan State, Jones, along with sixth graders Bradley Jennings Jr. and redshirt freshman Matt Holt were unavailable due to injuries. Linebacker exhaustion forced sixth-year safety Bryant Fitzgerald to move to linebacker against the Spartans, but if a few of the aforementioned players can return this week, it would be a big boon to Indiana’s linebacker depth.
—–
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place kicker
Redshirt senior Charles Campbell
Redshirt sophomore Chris Freeman
Kick off specialist
Redshirt sophomore Chris Freeman
Redshirt senior Charles Campbell
Punter
Sophomore James Evans
Sophomore Alejandro Quintero
Long Snapper
Senior Sean Wracher
Redshirt sophomore Jake Wellman
Holder
Sophomore James Evans
Sophomore Alejandro Quintero
Kick returner
Freshman Jaylin Lucas
Junior Andison Coby
Punt returnee
Sixth year senior DJ Matthews Jr.
Redshirt senior Noah Pierre
Comments: The only change in this week’s depth chart is the removal of the redshirt freshman trap returner Connor Delp, who was suspended from all team activities last week. Sixth year DJ Matthews Jr. remains Indiana’s best returner while senior husky redshirt noah stone comes in at number 2.
