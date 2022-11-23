Connect with us

Sports

Indiana football depth chart ahead of Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

 


The Indiana football program has released an updated depth chart ahead of its Week 13 rivalry game against Purdue. The Hoosiers (5-6) clinch an unlikely double overtime victory at Michigan State last Saturday.

Below is the full depth map: (Players are listed in order of their status at each position. Each position with “–OR–” indicates multiple players at the same spot on the depth chart)

ATTACK

Tackle the left

Fifth-year senior Luke Haggard

Redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr.

Left guard

Redshirt Junior Zach Carpenter

Redshirt Freshman Vinny Fiacable

Centre

Redshirt Junior Mike Katic

Redshirt sophomore Cameron Knight

Redshirt sophomore Caleb Murphy

Correct guard

Redshirt sophomore Kahlil Benson

Redshirt Junior Tim Weaver

Correct approach

Redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr.

Fifth-year senior Parker Hanna

Freshman Carter Smith

Wide receiver

Junior Andison Coby

Sophomore Donaven McCulley

Wide receiver

Sixth year senior DJ Matthews Jr.

Junior Javon Swinton

Wide receiver

Senior Emery Simmons

Sophomore Malachi Holt-Bennett

Tight end

Junior A. J. Barner

Redshirt freshman James Bomba –OR– redshirt freshman Aaron Steinfeldt

Quarterback

Redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams II

Redshirt junior Connor Bazelak

Run back

Fifth-year senior Shaun Shivers

Senior Josh Henderson

Freshman Jaylin Lucas

Comments: The most notable change in the offensive depth chart this week is at quarterback, where sophomore redshirt Dexter Williams II has been named starting quarterback for the first time this season. Redshirt junior Connor Baselak will serve as the best backup option. Williams, who made his first career start at Michigan State last week, led Indiana to a 17-point comeback victory over the Spartans as his athleticism and scrambling ability played a major role.

Elsewhere, the offensive line remains unchanged except for the real freshman offensive lineman Carter Smith listed as the No. 3 right tackle for the first time this season. Smith has seen key shots in each of the past two weeks and plays a prominent role in Indiana’s long-term plans. At receiver, senior Emery Simmons has jumped Malachi Holt-Bennett as one of IU’s top outside reception options, with junior Andrew Coby and sixth graders DJ Matthews Jr. also tabbed as starting recipients.

——

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Fifth-year senior James Head Jr.

Redshirt junior Beau Robbins

Redshirt sophomore Myles Jackson

Defensive tackle

Fifth-year senior Demarcus Elliott

Redshirt senior JH Tevis

Redshirt junior LeDarrius Cox

Nose tackle

Senior Sio Center

Redshirt senior Patrick Lucas Jr.

Taurus

Sixth year senior Alfred Bryant

Freshman Dasan McCullough

Middle linebacker

Sixth-year senior Bradley Jennings Jr.

Redshirt freshman Matt Hohlt

Stinger linebacker

Redshirt Senior Aaron Casey

Freshman Kaiden Turner

Fifth-year senior Cam Jones

hoarse

Redshirt senior Noah Pierre

Sophomore Jordan Grier

Corner back

Fifth-year senior Jaylin Williams

Redshirt sophomore Christopher Keys

Safety

Fifth year senior Devon Matthews

Junior Red Shirt Josh Sanguinetti –OR– Junior Bryson Bonds

Safety

Sixth year safety Bryant Fitzgerald

Sixth year safety Jonathan Haynes

Jr. Phillip Dunham

Corner back

Senior Tiawan Mullen

Redshirt freshman Brylan Lanier

Comments: The only change on this week’s defensive depth chart was redshirt junior Beau RobbinsElevation to the No. 2 defensive side on the strong side behind the fifth year James Head Jr. In previous weeks redshirt sophomore Miles Jackson served as the top backup option for Head, but has since fallen on the depth chart.

It’s also worth mentioning that star linebacker Cam Jones is still recovering from injury and will try to play this week, according to Tom Allen. Jones has missed IU’s previous six games with a foot injury, but his encouraging rehab prognosis could allow him to adjust as Indiana’s starting linebacker against Purdue. If so, IU’s depleted linebacker core would receive a crucial injection of talent.

Last week against Michigan State, Jones, along with sixth graders Bradley Jennings Jr. and redshirt freshman Matt Holt were unavailable due to injuries. Linebacker exhaustion forced sixth-year safety Bryant Fitzgerald to move to linebacker against the Spartans, but if a few of the aforementioned players can return this week, it would be a big boon to Indiana’s linebacker depth.

—–

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place kicker

Redshirt senior Charles Campbell

Redshirt sophomore Chris Freeman

Kick off specialist

Redshirt sophomore Chris Freeman

Redshirt senior Charles Campbell

Punter

Sophomore James Evans

Sophomore Alejandro Quintero

Long Snapper

Senior Sean Wracher

Redshirt sophomore Jake Wellman

Holder

Sophomore James Evans

Sophomore Alejandro Quintero

Kick returner

Freshman Jaylin Lucas

Junior Andison Coby

Punt returnee

Sixth year senior DJ Matthews Jr.

Redshirt senior Noah Pierre

Comments: The only change in this week’s depth chart is the removal of the redshirt freshman trap returner Connor Delp, who was suspended from all team activities last week. Sixth year DJ Matthews Jr. remains Indiana’s best returner while senior husky redshirt noah stone comes in at number 2.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://247sports.com/college/indiana/Article/Indiana-football-depth-chart-ahead-of-Old-Oaken-Bucket-game-against-Purdue-198277791/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: