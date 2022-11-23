Indiana football depth chart ahead of Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue





The Indiana football program has released an updated depth chart ahead of its Week 13 rivalry game against Purdue. The Hoosiers (5-6) clinch an unlikely double overtime victory at Michigan State last Saturday. Below is the full depth map: (Players are listed in order of their status at each position. Each position with “–OR–” indicates multiple players at the same spot on the depth chart) ATTACK Tackle the left Fifth-year senior Luke Haggard Redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr. Left guard Redshirt Junior Zach Carpenter Redshirt Freshman Vinny Fiacable Centre Redshirt Junior Mike Katic Redshirt sophomore Cameron Knight Redshirt sophomore Caleb Murphy Correct guard Redshirt sophomore Kahlil Benson Redshirt Junior Tim Weaver Correct approach Redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr. Fifth-year senior Parker Hanna Freshman Carter Smith Wide receiver Junior Andison Coby Sophomore Donaven McCulley Wide receiver Sixth year senior DJ Matthews Jr. Junior Javon Swinton Wide receiver Senior Emery Simmons Sophomore Malachi Holt-Bennett Tight end Junior A. J. Barner Redshirt freshman James Bomba –OR– redshirt freshman Aaron Steinfeldt Quarterback Redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams II Redshirt junior Connor Bazelak Run back Fifth-year senior Shaun Shivers Senior Josh Henderson Freshman Jaylin Lucas Comments: The most notable change in the offensive depth chart this week is at quarterback, where sophomore redshirt Dexter Williams II has been named starting quarterback for the first time this season. Redshirt junior Connor Baselak will serve as the best backup option. Williams, who made his first career start at Michigan State last week, led Indiana to a 17-point comeback victory over the Spartans as his athleticism and scrambling ability played a major role. Elsewhere, the offensive line remains unchanged except for the real freshman offensive lineman Carter Smith listed as the No. 3 right tackle for the first time this season. Smith has seen key shots in each of the past two weeks and plays a prominent role in Indiana’s long-term plans. At receiver, senior Emery Simmons has jumped Malachi Holt-Bennett as one of IU’s top outside reception options, with junior Andrew Coby and sixth graders DJ Matthews Jr. also tabbed as starting recipients. —— DEFENSE Defensive end Fifth-year senior James Head Jr. Redshirt junior Beau Robbins Redshirt sophomore Myles Jackson Defensive tackle Fifth-year senior Demarcus Elliott Redshirt senior JH Tevis Redshirt junior LeDarrius Cox Nose tackle Senior Sio Center Redshirt senior Patrick Lucas Jr. Taurus Sixth year senior Alfred Bryant Freshman Dasan McCullough Middle linebacker Sixth-year senior Bradley Jennings Jr. Redshirt freshman Matt Hohlt Stinger linebacker Redshirt Senior Aaron Casey Freshman Kaiden Turner Fifth-year senior Cam Jones hoarse Redshirt senior Noah Pierre Sophomore Jordan Grier Corner back Fifth-year senior Jaylin Williams Redshirt sophomore Christopher Keys Safety Fifth year senior Devon Matthews Junior Red Shirt Josh Sanguinetti –OR– Junior Bryson Bonds Safety Sixth year safety Bryant Fitzgerald Sixth year safety Jonathan Haynes Jr. Phillip Dunham Corner back Senior Tiawan Mullen Redshirt freshman Brylan Lanier Comments: The only change on this week’s defensive depth chart was redshirt junior Beau RobbinsElevation to the No. 2 defensive side on the strong side behind the fifth year James Head Jr. In previous weeks redshirt sophomore Miles Jackson served as the top backup option for Head, but has since fallen on the depth chart. It’s also worth mentioning that star linebacker Cam Jones is still recovering from injury and will try to play this week, according to Tom Allen. Jones has missed IU’s previous six games with a foot injury, but his encouraging rehab prognosis could allow him to adjust as Indiana’s starting linebacker against Purdue. If so, IU’s depleted linebacker core would receive a crucial injection of talent. Last week against Michigan State, Jones, along with sixth graders Bradley Jennings Jr. and redshirt freshman Matt Holt were unavailable due to injuries. Linebacker exhaustion forced sixth-year safety Bryant Fitzgerald to move to linebacker against the Spartans, but if a few of the aforementioned players can return this week, it would be a big boon to Indiana’s linebacker depth. —– SPECIAL TEAMS Place kicker Redshirt senior Charles Campbell Redshirt sophomore Chris Freeman Kick off specialist Redshirt sophomore Chris Freeman Redshirt senior Charles Campbell Punter Sophomore James Evans Sophomore Alejandro Quintero Long Snapper Senior Sean Wracher Redshirt sophomore Jake Wellman Holder Sophomore James Evans Sophomore Alejandro Quintero Kick returner Freshman Jaylin Lucas Junior Andison Coby Punt returnee Sixth year senior DJ Matthews Jr. Redshirt senior Noah Pierre Comments: The only change in this week’s depth chart is the removal of the redshirt freshman trap returner Connor Delp, who was suspended from all team activities last week. Sixth year DJ Matthews Jr. remains Indiana’s best returner while senior husky redshirt noah stone comes in at number 2.

