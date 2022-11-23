Sports
Blue Jay girls hockey team ‘balanced and capable’ this season – Jamestown Sun
JAMESTOWN Every year Andy Fitzgerald, the head hockey coach of Jamestown High School, has at least one athlete new to hockey to join his team.
Why?
“We have a very welcoming and positive atmosphere in the dressing room,” said Fitzgerald. “The girls with more experience are more than happy to help those new girls. In many cases, they are actually the ones recruiting for us and telling their friends to come and play hockey.
“The returners are doing a great job also helping with the basics on the ice and making those newer girls feel like part of the team.”
It is a sign of a program that is emerging.
The Blue Jays girls’ hockey team began training on November 14. The team participated in the first-ever West Region scrimmage on November 19 and will officially
open the season on November 28 with a non-conference game against Aberdeen Central. The puck is expected to drop at Central’s home venue at 6:35 p.m.
“It’s a good way for us to start our year, first with a scrimmage and then a non-conference game,” Fitzgerald said. “It helps to build momentum and confidence for our first league game.”
The Jays open the season on December 1 against Bismarck Century. The action is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Bismarck’s Capital Ice Complex Wachter Rink.
“We had a good first week of training,” said Fitzgerald. “I feel good. We have a good mix of returning players and some new faces and they all started well. The most important thing for this first week is to work hard and get to know each other.”
No. 2 and 3 scorers, Bernadette Belzer and Ellie Krueger will be two of the most experienced players on the ice for Fitzgerald.
Belzer, a senior, was the Jays’ second leading scorer last season with 15 goals and 18 assists for a total of 33 points. Belzer’s numbers placed her ninth in most points earned in the state last year. In her first season, Krueger scored 18 goals and dished out 12 assists for 30 points.
The Jays’ leading scorer Alexis Kirkeby has since transferred to Warroad, Minnesota. Kirkeby recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiate-level hockey at Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Olivia Sorlie, now a junior, returns for a second season in net for the Jays. In her almost 28 games played last season, Sorlie dropped an average of 2.96 per game. Her 90.5% save percentage put her 11th in the state last season.
“She had a great year last year, it was her first year in the net for us, and she’s put in some work during the off-season, so we’re excited to see her step up again this year, in the net ,” Fitzgerald said of Sorlie.
Three of the Jays’ starting defensemen, Peighton Walker, Liv Frohlich and Aspen Humes, will again assist Sorlie on the blue line.
Mayzie Ludwig, a Valley City freshman, will fill out the four defenders, while Stella Belzer, a seventh grader, is predicted to be a threat on the offensive side of the puck.
“I think we’re going to have a pretty balanced team,” said Fitzgerald. “With Belzer and Krueger, we know they can put the puck in the net.”
Fitzgerald said Savannah Potratz has made some big strides forward, while the offensive skills of Hannah Soulis and Arya Mickelson will also be used during the year.
Potratz, Soulis and Mickelson combined for 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 team points.
The Jays are coming off a fifth-place finish at the 2022 state hockey tournament, and while a state tournament berth is always the goal, Fitzgerald said there are no expectations that the current team at Wilson Arena will be like last year’s team.
“That especially helps with our confidence knowing we can do it,” Fitzgerald said. “We also know that last year was last year and this year is a very new season. We know we are capable of doing it, but it all starts with hard work here at the start of the season.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jamestownsun.com/sports/prep/blue-jay-girls-hockey-team-balanced-and-capable-this-season
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Blue Jay girls hockey team ‘balanced and capable’ this season – Jamestown Sun
- Indiana football depth chart ahead of Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue
- Can Suna save the economy and his party? The expert explains
- Utah Volleyball closes regular season in the state of Arizona, Colorado
- Bemidji State, North Dakota is co-hosting the 2023 Ice Breaker Tournament
- Lung cancer screening increases survival
- EA Sports College Football Postponed to 2024, Report Says
- Women don’t have to wait to get pregnant after a miscarriage or abortion
- Colorful produce linked to slower memory decline
- King Charles III professes friendship with Nelson Mandela during state visit to South Africa – BBC News
- Dorwart named Big Ten Second Star
- New York mom whose baby struggled with RSV has urgent message for parents