Blue Jay girls hockey team ‘balanced and capable’ this season – Jamestown Sun

The Jamestown Blue Jays girls’ hockey team has a moment of class time on the ice on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Wilson Arena. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

JAMESTOWN Every year Andy Fitzgerald, the head hockey coach of Jamestown High School, has at least one athlete new to hockey to join his team.

Why?

“We have a very welcoming and positive atmosphere in the dressing room,” said Fitzgerald. “The girls with more experience are more than happy to help those new girls. In many cases, they are actually the ones recruiting for us and telling their friends to come and play hockey.

“The returners are doing a great job also helping with the basics on the ice and making those newer girls feel like part of the team.”

It is a sign of a program that is emerging.

The Blue Jays girls’ hockey team began training on November 14. The team participated in the first-ever West Region scrimmage on November 19 and will officially

open the season on November 28 with a non-conference game against Aberdeen Central. The puck is expected to drop at Central’s home venue at 6:35 p.m.

“It’s a good way for us to start our year, first with a scrimmage and then a non-conference game,” Fitzgerald said. “It helps to build momentum and confidence for our first league game.”

Members of the Jamestown Blue Jays girls’ hockey team skate around during a practice session on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Wilson Arena. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

The Jays open the season on December 1 against Bismarck Century. The action is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Bismarck’s Capital Ice Complex Wachter Rink.

“We had a good first week of training,” said Fitzgerald. “I feel good. We have a good mix of returning players and some new faces and they all started well. The most important thing for this first week is to work hard and get to know each other.”

No. 2 and 3 scorers, Bernadette Belzer and Ellie Krueger will be two of the most experienced players on the ice for Fitzgerald.

Belzer, a senior, was the Jays’ second leading scorer last season with 15 goals and 18 assists for a total of 33 points. Belzer’s numbers placed her ninth in most points earned in the state last year. In her first season, Krueger scored 18 goals and dished out 12 assists for 30 points.

The Jays’ leading scorer Alexis Kirkeby has since transferred to Warroad, Minnesota. Kirkeby recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiate-level hockey at Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Olivia Sorlie, now a junior, returns for a second season in net for the Jays. In her almost 28 games played last season, Sorlie dropped an average of 2.96 per game. Her 90.5% save percentage put her 11th in the state last season.

“She had a great year last year, it was her first year in the net for us, and she’s put in some work during the off-season, so we’re excited to see her step up again this year, in the net ,” Fitzgerald said of Sorlie.

Three of the Jays’ starting defensemen, Peighton Walker, Liv Frohlich and Aspen Humes, will again assist Sorlie on the blue line.

Mayzie Ludwig, a Valley City freshman, will fill out the four defenders, while Stella Belzer, a seventh grader, is predicted to be a threat on the offensive side of the puck.

“I think we’re going to have a pretty balanced team,” said Fitzgerald. “With Belzer and Krueger, we know they can put the puck in the net.”

Fitzgerald said Savannah Potratz has made some big strides forward, while the offensive skills of Hannah Soulis and Arya Mickelson will also be used during the year.

Potratz, Soulis and Mickelson combined for 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 team points.

The Jays are coming off a fifth-place finish at the 2022 state hockey tournament, and while a state tournament berth is always the goal, Fitzgerald said there are no expectations that the current team at Wilson Arena will be like last year’s team.

“That especially helps with our confidence knowing we can do it,” Fitzgerald said. “We also know that last year was last year and this year is a very new season. We know we are capable of doing it, but it all starts with hard work here at the start of the season.”