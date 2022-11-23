Sports
Bison coach Matt Entz: Nothing wrong with NDSU football program – InForum
Matt Entz, head football coach of FARGO North Dakota State, admits to being extremely surprised to discover that three of his players put their names in the transfer portal while the FCS playoffs were in full swing. It is also the new state of college football.
Cornerback Marques Sigle, running back Dom Gonnella and wide receiver DJ Hart, all of whom played key roles in NDSU’s 9-2 season and No. 3 playoff seed, left the team with the 45-day portal opening on Monday.
I think a lot of people on the team were surprised, Entz said on Tuesday, but right now I can only worry about the guys who are here. I’m excited about the guys who are here and the opportunity ahead of them.
Entz said a staff meeting he had with his aides on Monday discussed the matter and how best to get ahead of it.
It probably just needs to be factual and just ask kids more often, he said. We just can’t ask how they are, just try to be more open with them.
In the bigger picture, the revised portal window where the first day is a day after the FCS playoff field is announced means that FCS coaches across the country may dread that day for years to come. Players who declare their intent now rather than wait until after the season may be more likely to get a scholarship elsewhere.
I’m sure there’s been someone behind the scenes trying to influence these guys other than NDSU coaches, Entz said. I’m not going to sit here and say our kids have been tampered with, but I’m not going to say they haven’t been tampered with. We have tons of records of our players who have been contacted by other institutions.
Entz said there is nothing wrong with his program and the Bison are doing the same things they have always done, winning nine national championships in the past 11 seasons. What has changed, he said, is the environment of college football, such as the transfer portal and name, image and likeness opportunities.
Entz said he got two emails on Monday saying that former Bison head coaches Craig Bohl and Chris Kleeman never lost players the same way. Bohl and Kleeman never had to deal with the transfer portal at NDSU either.
We’ve lost a lot of kids over the years, Entz said. Now it’s just being advertised on a different level. I think the things that have changed are the things that are beyond our control. I don’t think NDSU is immune to what’s going on.
That was a topic at Monday’s annual Missouri Valley Football Conference coaches meeting. Britton Pascoe, a Bison redshirt freshman cornerback who had yet to play, also announced his entry into the portal on Monday.
There were no teams in the league that were immune to this, Entz said. I don’t think it’s good for our level of football.
Since the start of the transfer portal over the past three years, Entz said more than 400 players have moved from FCS to FBS. Asked if the start date of the 45-day window should change, Entz said he didn’t know.
When is a good time? Entz said. I don’t know if there is such a good time. It’s one of those things that we’re all going to have to deal with not just NDSU but every program in the country so our best approach is to try to minimize it as much as possible and try to get kids who want to be here and see the value of being here.
It looks like NDSU will rely on the current rotation to replace the three players. The Bison have rotated four players in the two cornerback spots all season, which will be reduced to three with Jayden Price, Courtney Eubanks and Destin Talbert. Same at wide receiver where Zach Mathis, Braylon Henderson, Jake Lippe, Raja Nelson and most recently Eli Green have taken turns.
Gonnella spent most of the year around No. 3 behind Kobe Johnson and TaMerik Williams.
We still think we have enough depth, Entz said. That’s one of the things we’ve done a good job with, which is to create depth in our program.
