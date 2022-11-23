Bayonne’s Special Needs Sports program to offer Pillo Hockey and Bocce

The Bayonne Division of Recreation Special Needs Sports Program will feature Pillo Hockey and Bocce events in December.

Pillo Hockey is scheduled for Sunday, December 4, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Bayonne High School Ice Rink Gym.

Pillo Hockey was the very first sport to be introduced in the Division of Recreation Special Needs Sports Program on November 9, 2013 to be exact.

According to the Division, it has been an incredible nine years of sport for their athletes since then, as the Special Needs Sports program continues to expand and make great memories.

Next year, the tenth anniversary, will be special, according to the Division.

Pétanque with the Sicilian Club

The program will collaborate with the Sicilian Club on Tuesday, December 27 at 12 noon for Bocce. Members of the club will teach and assist the program’s athletes.

After pétanque, members of the club and program enjoy lunch together. According to the Division of Recreation, “It’s going to be a great day!”

“We are excited about this new opportunity for our athletes!” said Superintendent of Recreation Pete Amadeo. “We are delighted to be working with the wonderful members of the Sicilian Club. It will be a day to remember and hopefully this is the start of something special.”

Participation is free of charge. Register online at register.capturepoint.com/CityofBayonne.

For more information, contact Pete Amadeo at 201-858-6129 or email [email protected]

