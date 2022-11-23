University of Georgia Athletics

Tom Black

Georgia women’s volleyball head coachannounced the addition of three student-athletes to its 2023 roster.

The class includes opposite Ally Cavanaugh (Jacksonville Beach, Florida), libero/defensive specialist Makena Lim (Ladera Ranch, California), and setter Kaiya Tyson (Burlington, Ontario, Canada).

“We are beyond excited for this class of 2023 to arrive in Athens,” said Black. “They are exceptional student-athletes both on and off the field, and will help build on the foundations laid by our current team.”

Ally Cavanaugh | OPP | 6-3 | Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Ally Cavanaugh comes to Georgia from Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Florida. In the four years he played for the Crusaders, Cavanaugh has earned first team nominations from First Coast and News 4Jax all four seasons. She is a three-time offensive MVP and was named the 4A Player of the Year after her second campaign. Her final season included breaking her school’s record of 1,240 deaths. In 2020, she led Bishop Kenny to a state championship. In class, she has earned a spot on the honor roll every quarter of every year and is a four-time winner of the Scholarly Athlete Award.

She played club for OTVA 18J John for five years, lifting the program to a number two national ranking and winning multiple tournament medals.

Ally is the daughter of Eileen and Jim Cavanaugh. Her father Jim played basketball at Jacksonville University. She has an older sister, Abby.

Black on Cavanaugh: “Ally is a tall and efficient forward from both pins. She takes up a lot of space as a blocker. More importantly, she works and works and works to reach all her potential. Ally will be a very productive player for our program, and we can’t wait to get her into the gym.”

Makena Lim | L/DS | 5-4 | Ladera Ranch, California

Makena Lim signs to Georgia from St. Margaret’s Episcopal School in San Juan Capistrano, California. She started all four years on varsity for the Tartan. In 2022, Lim gained recognition as an Under Armor ranked national player, earning spots on the Prepdig PVL Standout Liberos list and JVA West Coast Top Liberos list. She was also an Under Armor All-American participant in both 2021 and 2022. She earned the second team San Juan League in 2019. She received invitations to the 2018 USA National Select High Performance Training Program and 2019 USA National A2 High Performance Training Program. She competed in track and field during her first two years in high school. Off court, she serves as a peer counsel and board member of R-twelve non-profit volunteer organization. Lim is also a four-year Head of School honors student.

She played for A4 Volleyball for eight years as a starting libero and led her teams to Gold JVA West Coast Cup Club Division 12U, Silver SCVA Las Vegas Classic 14U, Silver SCVA Las Vegas Classic 17U and 16U and 17U top 10 finishes in Southern California.

Makena is the daughter of Liza and Michael Lim. She has two sisters, Alexa and Kaya.

Black on Lim: “Makena has been trained really well by her coaches and has deadly serve. Her ball control and attitude will be a huge addition to our program. She takes her academics as seriously as her athletics and we can’t wait to see her to get on campus.”

Kaiya Tyson | Setter | 5-10 | Burlington, Ontario, Canada

Kaiya Tyson signs with UGA from Corpus Christi Catholic Secondary School in Burlington, Ontario. Tyson brings international experience to Athens as she played for Team Canada in the U18 Volleyball World Championship and U19 Pan American Cup. She also competed on the beach, earning gold at the 14U Beach Volleyball Nationals and silver at the 18U Beach Volleyball Nationals. She was voted most promising sportswoman at Corpus Christi and will graduate cum laude in June.

She plays club for Defensa Volleyball Club.

Kaiya is the daughter of Felicity and Alec Tyson. Her mother played volleyball, including a stint on the Canadian Women’s National Team. Her father played soccer at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. She has an older brother, Coltrane, who plays lacrosse at UMass. She plans to study Business, especially real estate, at Georgia.

Black on Tyson: “Kaiya is an elite setter and volleyball player who will have tons of international experience with the Canadian junior national teams before her arrival. She is a great competitor and an even better person. Kaiya is determined to make big things at UGA, and we’re excited to help her get there.”