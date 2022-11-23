Readers who aren’t Tennessee Vols football fans on the South Carolina loss

I owe Tennessee Football a thank you. Because of the team’s high-profile season, I now receive literary contributions from fans outside of Tennessee.

Fans from Missouri and South Carolina weighed in this week. But most of my emails came from disgruntled Tennessee fans after a shock 63-38 loss to the Gamecocks.

Mizzou Jeff writes: Since attending the Tennessee-Missouri game, I’ve occasionally sung my version of “Rocky Top.”

“Good old Rocky Top,

Rocky Top, not again!

Good old Rocky Top,

Rocky Top makes me sick.”

My answer: Glad your trip to Neyland Stadium has inspired your creativity. But “again” and “sick” don’t rhyme.

Tony writes: As a USC Gamecock class of 1964, originally from NJ, I hope QB Hooker wins the Heisman Trophy. He is from Greensboro, NC.

My answer: Hooker was not at his best in the loss to South Carolina. And his season ended in the fourth quarter when he suffered an ACL injury. But he should still be a Heisman finalist. He ranks ninth nationally in total offense and has thrown 27 touchdown passes and only two interceptions.

Charlie writes: Poetic justice. On behalf of all Missouri fans and other victory formation advocates, I say, “Amen.”

My answer:The Vols scored 66 points against the wrong team. They could have beat Missouri with the 38 they scored against South Carolina.

Then they could have created an instant SEC classic by beating South Carolina 66-63.

MAIL BAG:Unwrapping the Tennessee football loss, Hendon Hooker’s injury, Tim Banks’ future at Vols

ADAMS:‘Rocky Top’ makes Missouri fan sick. Tennessee football defense, basketball makes others sick

ADAMS:Why Tennessee Vols has a friend in Missouri, from Josh Heupel to Tony Vitello

Gene writes: I think the Gamecocks answered your question about whether Vols would raise the score. A nicer coach (Hip) can’t happen.

My answer: As a proponent of scoring as many points as possible, I applaud South Carolina tacking on a final touchdown after the game was decided.

Glenn writes: South Carolina scored the quality points the Vols needed to score to impress the CFP commission. Spencer Rattler had a career night against one of the worst defensive performances we’ve ever seen.

My answer: Rattler has spent most of this season running for his life behind an incompetent offensive line. But the Gamecocks had no problem blocking the Vols.

Mike writes: The Vols football team was a big surprise with its excellent play this year (before South Carolina). It is clear that the football team has performed even better than we expected. Unfortunately, our basketball teams have done the exact opposite so far.

The Vols looked terrible in their loss to Colorado and the Lady Vols looked even worse in losses to Ohio State and Indiana. Hopefully the basketball teams can join forces and start playing at the level everyone expected.

My answer: After Tennessee played well in a preseason game against Gonzaga, the loss to Colorado was a surprise. As for the Lady Vols, they probably have as much depth as any other UT team in the post-Pat Summitt era.

They played poorly in losses to Ohio State and Indiana. And they looked even worse on Sunday in an 80-63 loss to UCLA. But I credit Coach Kellie Harper for playing a demanding non-conference schedule. That could pay off in March.

As I wrote last week, don’t worry too much about how a side performs in November, especially in this transfer era. Coaches try to familiarize newcomers with returning players, so teams – no matter how talented – don’t always click right away.

Better to click in March.

Marco writes: Can I please repeat my comments from last week that we should fire DC and his entire secondary defense coaches? I hate when someone loses their job, but this is big boy football with big boy consequences if they fail. Our football defense is a total wreck. I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t beat Vandy. What a waste of a great season.

My answer: Create courage. Vanderbilt’s defense is even worse than Tennessee’s.

The Commodores rank 125th in total defense. The Vols are ranked 100th.

George writes: Tennessee must fire the defensive backfield coach and recruit 15 new defensive backs who can cover and tackle. The ones we have stink.

My answer: You’ll be happy to know that the Vols have six commitments from defensive backs in their recruiting class for 2023. Nine more to go.

Chris writes: Tim Banks (the UT’s defense coordinator) has to leave.

Why didn’t he call the South Carolina game like he did against LSU?

Seriously, fire him tomorrow. This is ridiculous.

My answer: At the time of writing, Tim Banks still has a job. But I’m not sure about Jeremy Banks, the Tennessee starting linebacker who didn’t accompany the team to Columbia, South Carolina.

Mark writes: I just had to throw this in there. Those orange helmets are pure. Whoever came up with that should get a few extra baked pies for a bonus. Now I’m still totally committed to the Haint Blue Uniform idea I sent you a while ago and I’m relying on you to plant that seed in the brain of the uniform guru over there at the UTAD.

Jack and I had a long talk about this idea a while ago with a Bigfoot on a fishing trip in North Park (which is just north of Middle Park, for all those folks east of the Ghost River). The Bigfoot his name was Earl totally agreed that Haint Blue is a great color so I gave him my last Krispy Kreme Fried Pie and he wandered off to scare off some Cali campers. So there you have it.

My answer: Very creative. I wonder if you consume more than Jack Daniels.

