Ohio State apologizes for racist statements by Buckeyes hockey players





Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith apologized on behalf of the university to Michigan State hockey player Jagger Joshua after a Buckeyes player allegedly used a racial slur towards the Spartans player on multiple occasions. “I would like to offer my sincerest and heartfelt apologies to Jagger Joshua. On behalf of Ohio State University, I am so sorry,” Smith said in a statement. “No student or student-athlete should experience hatred or racism, and everyone should feel welcome. I have spoken with Alan Haller, Michigan State athletic director, and I am grateful that Jagger is getting the support he needs.” Joshua, who is Black, detailed what happened on social media this week. He wrote that an official heard the Ohio State player use the racial slur during the November 11 game and assessed the player a misconduct penalty. According to the game’s box score, senior Kamil Sadlocha was the only player to receive a game misconduct. The Big Ten subsequently launched an investigation, but as Joshua wrote, no further public action had been taken by the Buckeyes or the conference. That is until Smith’s statement, released late Tuesday night. Smith wrote that Ohio State has assessed what happened, and that Sadlocha is “returning home and will not practice or compete at this time.” Smith continued in his statement: “I have met with the men’s hockey team and will be meeting with them again shortly to discuss our values. The team will receive education on racial sensitivity, diversity, equality, inclusion and the use of respectful dialogue. The department and I will support them in this important process.” The Big Ten had reviewed information gathered by contest officials, both schools and video. However, the conference decided that the in-game penalty was sufficient and took no further action. “Due to the lack of incontrovertible evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not imposed any further disciplinary action,” the Big Ten said in a statement, by email. The Detroit News. “The Big Ten Conference is committed to providing our student-athletes with inclusive environments that are free from harassment or discrimination in any form. The safety and well-being of our campus communities remains our top priority.”

