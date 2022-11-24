Sports
Ohio State apologizes to Michigan State hockey player for racist remarks
Ohio State has issued a new response to allegations by Michigan State forward Jagger Joshua that a Buckeyes hockey player made racial slurs against him multiple times during a Nov. 11 game in East Lansing, Michigan.
Gene Smith, OSU athletic director, released a statement late Tuesday that was more conciliatory, apologetic and powerful than the message the university released late Monday, within hours of Joshua’s statement on Twitter.
Smith’s statement acknowledges that Buckeyes senior Kamil Sadlochathe only player to judge a game of misconduct in the Spartans 4-3 win at Munn Ice Arena is the player accused of using the slur.
I would like to offer my sincere and sincere apologies to Jagger Joshua, Smith’s statement begins. On behalf of Ohio State University, I am so sorry. No student or student-athlete should experience hatred or racism and everyone should feel welcome.
Smith said he spoke with Alan Haller, Michigan State’s athletic director, and is thankful Jagger is getting the support he needs.
Smith also said the athletic department has been processing this incident on the ice over the past week and has spoken with Sadlocha, a 23-year-old redshirt senior from the Chicago suburb of Carpentersville, Illinois. Smith said Sadlocha has returned home and will not practice or compete at this time.
Sadlocha appeared in two games against Notre Dame for Ohio State last weekend, and Smith’s statement leaves open the possibility that he will rejoin the team at some point. Sadlocha’s removal, albeit temporary, is more discipline than what OSU and the Big Ten initially planned.
Each issued statements Monday expressing satisfaction with the results of the conference’s investigation, with the league saying it had worked with each university and the on-duty squad working on the game.
Ohio State’s initial statement did not name Joshua, make no apologies, or include any description of what MSU put forward in its account of what happened.
The Ohio State Department of Athletics and the men’s hockey program worked with the Big Ten Conference to resolve the allegations of misconduct toward the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy, the statement said. Ohio State is focused on providing an inclusive and supportive environment for all.
The Big Tens’ statement was similar, not mentioning the terms racial or ethnic slurs, and stating that the investigation did not provide enough evidence for disciplinary action beyond match misconduct, which Joshua said an official judged after hearing Sadlocha’s use of the insult.
The conference supports the official’s decision to impose a game misconduct penalty on OSU, the Big Ten said Monday. Due to the lack of irrefutable evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not imposed any further disciplinary action.
Ohio State and the Big Ten took a virtual hit on social media on Tuesday, as media figures and former NHL players slammed the lack of additional action. That included recently retired defenseman PK Subban and former NHL forward Anson Carter, now a TNT studio analyst who played at Michigan State and for the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Carter said he was also called a racial slur by a University of Michigan player during his collegiate career and blamed both OSU and the Big Ten for not doing more about the Joshua incident.
If (they) handle these situations like this, I don’t know why any young player would want to play at that school or conference! Carter said.
Carter’s tweet was posted Tuesday afternoon. Just over eight hours later, Smith’s statement was released via social media and email.
I have met with the men’s hockey team and will be meeting with them again soon to discuss our values, Smith said in conclusion. The team will receive education on racial sensitivity, diversity, equality, inclusion and the use of respectful dialogue. The department and I will support them in this important process.
|
