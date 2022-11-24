7 Michigan State University football players charged after altercation with University of Michigan athletes last month









According to the Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office, seven Michigan State football players have been charged after a scuffle in a stadium tunnel with University of Michigan players shortly after their game more than three weeks ago. CNN is reaching out to the players for comment and has reached out to Michigan State and the Big Ten Conference for comment. The president of the University of Michigan said he was grateful to the prosecution for their investigation. At the University of Michigan, we appreciate the thoughtful, considered approach of the Washtenaw County Attorney’s Office to this unfortunate incident, school president Santa J. Ono said in a statement to CNN. We also want to express our concern for all players involved, especially those who have been injured, he added. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional assessments of this matter. A video posted to Twitter by The Detroit News showed several Spartan players in an altercation with a Wolverine player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. At the time, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh said two of his players had been assaulted and one of them may have had a broken nose. I’ve seen that one video, the 10-to-one, it’s pretty bad, Harbaugh said. What happened after the game is completely unacceptable, said Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel. Michigan State Vice President and Athletic Director Alan Haller, formerly called it evidence alarming, adding that the behavior we assessed was both unusual for our football program and unacceptable. School police from both universities and the Michigan State Police jointly investigated the incident, the prosecutor’s office said. Attorney Mike Nichols, representing one of the players charged with a felony, Khary KJ Crump, said they don’t want to try this case in the media, we intend to try it in court. Nichols added, “This was a gut feeling for KJ, because he was charged the day before Thanksgiving and he’s going to get through it. Attorney David Diamond and his client, Michigan State player Angelo Grose, who is facing an aggravated assault charge, are disappointed with the decision to pursue criminal charges, he told CNN in a statement. Michigan’s Penal Code for aggravated assault requires the infliction of serious or grievous injury. We don’t know the true extent of the Michigan players’ injuries and who, as one of the 7, actually and directly caused them, which is the definition of reasonable doubt, Diamond said. The state schools have had a legendary rivalry for generations. Michigan had beaten Michigan State 29-7 before the scuffle on October 29.

