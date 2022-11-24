Sports
Wales lifted by Joe Allens return to training as they look to make a splash | World Cup 2022
Jo Allen made a welcome return to full training in Wales on Wednesday as he continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury. Inflatable unicorns have become synonymous with Gareth Southgate’s England side and this week Wales introduced an alternative, and rather poolside, species: inflatable dragons.
The boys enjoyed it, says midfielder Harry Wilson. We got our recovery out of the way, which is obviously important and then it was nice to have that fun time where we could get in the pool. It is important to combine work with a little fun.
The sight of Brennan Johnson and Dylan Levitt riding a giant red dragon during a 20-minute splash in the pool provides a snapshot of the importance of downtime at a tournament where the floodlights are so bright. Three Group B games in eight days, with Iran on Friday and then England on Tuesday. The games offered at the West Bay team hotel include darts, pool, table tennis and golf, via a simulator requested by who else Gareth Bale and his best friend, Wayne Hennessey. Bale, whose golf handicap is close to zero, has said the mental calm on the fairways brings peace and quiet, no cameras, but for now he has to settle for second best.
When he has a swing, Gaz is clearly very good, says Wilson. He hasn’t played that much closer to the games because his back might feel it a bit. We have some good golfers; Locks [Tom Lockyer] has been good. Matty Smith has been top dog. Ethan Ampadu sees himself as a good table tennis player, he and Sorba Thomas are always playing. Because they play a lot, those two are up there.
The other noteworthy addition to the Wales camp is the display of rainbow-colored flags at their Al Sadd Sports Club training base, a location they share with Japan, a reminder of their stance following the OneLove bracelet furor. A large rainbow flag is draped from a pitch tent on their training ground, while corner flags were exchanged in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Some staff of the Football Association of Wales and Wales fans had confiscated multicolored hats before the draw against the US on Monday, while the judicial inquiry into such events was ongoing.
The mood is relaxed before Wales return to the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, where Bales’ penalty saved a draw in their opener. Getting nothing out of that game would have given them a bleak picture of their remaining time in Qatar, but if they can beat Iran on Friday, they will assess their chances of progressing to the last 16.
In tournament football, it’s important not to lose your first game, says Wilson. This one [Iran] game may be the game that people think is the most winnable for us, but it’s still going to be tough and we need to be on our A game. If we can get a positive result from that, it will prepare us well for the last game.
Between afternoon practice and evening video analysis sessions, players gather on bean bags in the team hotel to watch the rest of the group stages on a projection screen. Some play cards, others Call of Duty: Warzone. On Tuesday, the team was allowed to spend a few hours with their family. Wilson’s grandfather, Peter, won 125,000 after a bet of 50 in 2000 that Wilson, then a toddler, would play for his country came true 13 years later. I have my close family here, [plus] some uncles and friends from my hometown, he says. Since it was the first World Cup in 64 years, they were desperate to get here.
Kieffer Moore, a decade after combining playing part-time for Truro City with working as a personal trainer and lifeguard, will take charge against Iran after impressing from the bench on Monday. When I was working while I was playing, it was hard work and a lot of sacrifices I had to make, says Moore. But ultimately that led to me having this work ethic that I’ve carried with me all the way and still have now. [It gave me] life experience. Being out in the real world. When you are in the [youth] academy, I suppose you’re a little sheltered.
|
