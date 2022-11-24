Marin Cilic pilots Croatia to Davis Cup SFs | ATP tour



Marin Cilic sealed Croatia’s place in the semi-final of the Davis Cup final on Wednesday as he clawed past Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(5) to take the former champion to an unassailable 2-0 lead against Spain. In a thrilling match in Malaga, the 34-year-old delivered an impressive serve performance. He fired 20 aces and won 83 percent (50/60) of his first-serve points to seal his victory after three hours and 16 minutes.



--> --> In the first game of the tie, Borna Coric defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 7-6(4) to give Croatia the lead. The world number 26 hit 27 winners and saved the only break point he encountered to prevail after an hour and 58 minutes. “I served very, very well,” said Coric davis cup. com. “I haven’t served that well since probably Cincinnati. So obviously it’s much easier to play like this. I can relax more during the service games when he serves because I know I will most likely hold my serve. So that made a difference. “I just think I played very smart overall. When I had to attack I attacked. When I had to defend I was defensive. I also mixed up the rhythm which is very important against him. I was just really happy with my game, to be honest.” Croatia last won the Davis Cup Finals trophy in 2018. The country will play Australia in the semifinals on Friday. What is the format for the 2022 Davis Cup Final?

The group stage of the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2022 took place in four cities – Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia – from September 13 to 18. Sixteen countries competed in four round-robin groups of four teams. The top two teams in each group advanced to the knockout stage. The knockout stage will take place in Malaga this week, with the final on Sunday. More stories like this in:

