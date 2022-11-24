Fallen giants Germany schooled by Japan, Gavi makes World Cup history

German players react after their 2-1 defeat to Japan during their World Cup group stage match at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 23, 2022. /CFP German players react after their 2-1 defeat to Japan during their World Cup group stage match at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 23, 2022. /CFP

A star-studded World Cup behemoth dominated a high-octane match for big spells, taking the lead through a first-half penalty. Despite playing under immense pressure and failing to get a shot on target in the opening period, the behemoth’s feisty and unannounced opponent refused to budge. their animated fans to a frenzy. Some might assume this is a summary of how Saudi Arabia shocked the football world on Tuesday with a historic dismay over Argentina, but that is not the case. Barely 27 hours after the South American giants were stunned by the Asian minnows, four-time champions Germany endured the same humiliation as Japan rocked the David v Goliath clash with another famous 2-1 victory on Wednesday. Japan had never defeated the illustrious Germany in their previous four encounters, and when Hansi Flick’s side took a deserved one-goal lead into the Group E match after a 33rd-minute penalty from Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, it seemed that everything was going in the right direction of the European superpower. Germany had not lost a World Cup tie since 1994.

Japanese midfielder Ritsu Doan celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during their World Cup group stage match with Germany at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 23, 2022. /CFP Japanese midfielder Ritsu Doan celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during their World Cup group stage match with Germany at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 23, 2022. /CFP

But it was to prove a false dawn. In a breathtaking second half, Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu made five substitutions that completely changed the course of the hard-fought confrontation. Ritsu Doan, one of the fresh legs, repeatedly caused problems for German defenders, firing in from close range after veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Germany’s number 1 since his debut in 2009, was only able to tap a low cross into the goal. overcrowded bench. While Germany was intimidated by the stunning goal and knocked out at the back, Japan kept up the pressure and pushed for a winner. Delivering a perfectly placed long-range pass over the top, Ko Itakura found Takuma Asano, who deflected Nico Schlotterbeck’s challenge before smashing the ball into the roof of the net to earn all three points. By a cruel twist of fate, both Japanese goalscorers, Doan and Asano, currently play in the German Bundesliga. A forward from Freiburg and a forward from Bochum conspired to condemn Germany to a second consecutive World Cup opening defeat.

German defender Nico Schlotterbeck (R) battles for the ball with Japanese match winner Takuma Asano during their World Cup group stage match at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 23, 2022. /CFP German defender Nico Schlotterbeck (R) battles for the ball with Japanese match winner Takuma Asano during their World Cup group stage match at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 23, 2022. /CFP

“Four of the six members of our team play in the Bundesliga, two in the Premier League. They fight in a very strong, tough, prestigious league, so they have built up their strength,” Moriyasu beamed afterwards. “So in that context, if those competitions have contributed to the development of our Japanese players, I respect that and am very grateful for that.” “I believe it is a historic moment, a historic victory to say the least,” added Moriyasu. “When I think about the development of Japanese football, we are building. It is a big surprise and we are now reaching the global standard. We saw Saudi Arabia with a surprise victory, so we are showing our ability of Asian football .” . “The players came together as one team, we prepared well and we stayed there, and that led to the win. I want us to keep a cool head after this and look at what we could have done better and look for the title to win.” next game.”

Japan players and coach celebrate their 2-1 victory over Germany after their World Cup group stage match at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 23, 2022. /CFP Japan players and coach celebrate their 2-1 victory over Germany after their World Cup group stage match at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 23, 2022. /CFP

Japan are dreaming of reaching the knockout round when they take on Costa Rica on Sunday, while Germany now face an all-or-nothing match against Euro 2020 semi-finalists Spain. If Flick’s side doesn’t get sorted out soon enough, they’ll be reliving the excruciating misery of their group stage exit in Russia four years ago. According to statistics provider Opta, Germany has only a 37 percent chance of reaching the next round. “With this defeat and no points, we’re under pressure, there’s no doubt about it,” observed a gloomy Flick. “We can only blame ourselves. We have to get out of this. We have to be brave.” Later in the day, Spain put in a sparkling performance to edge Costa Rica 7-0. Ferran Torres scored in each half, while further goals from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata saw Luis Enrique’s team top the group.

Gavi of Spain during their World Cup group stage match against Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 23, 2022. /CFP Gavi of Spain during their World Cup group stage match against Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 23, 2022. /CFP

At 18 years and 110 days old, Gavi, winner of the 2022 Golden Boy, became the youngest goalscorer at a World Cup since Brazilian legend Pele in 1958. “I have no doubt that we will play the next game with the same spirit, if not more,” said Enrique of Spain’s biggest World Cup victory. “It was a surprise how Germany started against Japan, but there are surprises in football, you never know… Japan is a very good team, it is a dynamic team, they have a lot of quality, quality players.” Elsewhere, Belgium worked towards a narrow 1-0 victory over Canada. Michy Batshuayi’s goal in the first half proved the difference after Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved Alphonso Davies’ penalty.

Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi celebrates his winner during their World Cup group match with Canada at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 23, 2022. /CFP Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi celebrates his winner during their World Cup group match with Canada at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, November 23, 2022. /CFP