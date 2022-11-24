West Indies vs Prime Ministers XI, Live Cricket Scores, Scoreboard, Australia’s First Test, Marcus Harris





Australian Test hopefuls Matt Renshaw and Marcus Harris made a solid impression in their bid to impress national selectors in the tour match between the Prime Minister’s XI and the West Indies. Renshaws 81 and Harris 73, part of a 134-run opening partnership, got the Aussie off to a strong start before the visitors recovered midway through the first day in Canberra. Peter Handscomb added 55 in the four-day day-night match that serves as the West Indies’ main preparation before they face Australia in two Tests from next Wednesday. But it’s also a big opportunity for 11 Australians who have ambitions to earn a baggy green or return to the Test XI. Watch Australia v West Indies. Every test match live and ad break in the game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > MATCH CENTER: Premiers XI vs West Indies, live scoreboard The eyes were on Harris, who was suspended during last summer’s Ashes and is the only player in the PM’s XI still in Australia’s test squad, and his 124-ball 73 included 13 fours. But young South Australian opener Henry Hunt (13) could do little while Josh Inglis, who was very narrowly overlooked in favor of Alex Carey during the Ashes, retrieved a duck. Alzarri Joseph cleared the bottom of the Aussie batting line up bowling Ashton Agar (33), Michael Neser (10) and Joel Paris (2) as the hosts finished the day at 297-9. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Zampa takes 4 again! | 01:14 With David Warner closing in on his Test retirement, Hunt is looking to throw in his hat to replace him at the top of the league table. He has the game (for Test cricket). There’s no question about that, said SA coach Jason Gillespie ESPNCricinfo. He is learning all the time. He asks many questions. He works very, very hard at his game. He is very specific in his preparations, how he goes about it. He applies himself. He has a very clear plan, is committed to it and shows struggle. With the ball, Ashton Agar and 22-year-old Todd Murphy will try to make their case to be on a plane to India for a test tour early next year. Australia’s fast-bowling options include one-test player Neser, Steketee and Paris, who played two ODIs for Australia in 2016. Sean Abbott and Aaron Hardie fill two all-around positions. TEAMS PMs XI: Matt Renshaw, Marcus Harris, Henry Hunt, Peter Handscomb, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Michael Neser, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Todd Murphy WEST INDIA: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Devon Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales LIVE BLOG Click here if you can’t see the live blog below!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/west-indies-vs-prime-ministers-xi-live-cricket-scores-scoreboard-australia-first-test-marcus-harris/news-story/6eef9629da1daa64b5eb84eb88ed596e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos