Black Michigan State hockey player claims Ohio State opponent uttered MULTIPLE racial slurs at him
Black Michigan State hockey player reveals Ohio State opponent who made MULTIPLE racial slurs at him during Nov. 11 game as Buckeyes AD apologizes and blames senior suspension
- Michigan State’s Jagger Joshua accused an unnamed Ohio State player of racism
- Joshua said the player racially insulted him several times on Nov. 11
- An official heard the insults and gave senior Kamil Sadlocha a misspelling
- Ohio State’s athletic director apologized to Joshua and suspended Sadlocha
- Joshua accused Ohio State and the Big Ten of “negligence” in addressing the issue
An African-American hockey player for Michigan State has accused a member of the Ohio State team of making several racial slurs during a game earlier this month.
In a social media post, Michigan State’s Jagger Joshua said an official in the Nov. 11 game overheard what the opposing team said and gave him a misconduct penalty. The box score that day shows that Ohio State senior forward Kamil Sadlocha was the only player to receive a misspelling.
In a statement Tuesday nightGene Smith, Ohio State athletic director, said that Sadlocha is “returning home and will not practice or compete at this time.”
“No student or student-athlete should experience hatred or racism, and everyone should be made to feel welcome,” Smith said. “I’ve spoken with Michigan State Athletics Director Alan Haller and I’m thankful Jagger is getting the support he needs.”
Smith added that the hockey team will “complete education on racial sensitivity, diversity, equality, inclusion and the use of respectful dialogue.”
It is unclear whether Sadlocha, an Illinois senior, will be allowed to return to the Buckeyes.
Joshua also charged both the Big Ten and Ohio State with “negligence” following the conference’s investigation into the matter.
Michigan State’s Jagger Joshua said that in the November 11 game, an official overheard what the opposing team was saying and gave him a misconduct penalty. The box score that day shows that Ohio State senior forward Kamil Sadlocha was the only player to receive a misspelling
In a statement Tuesday night, Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith (right) said Kamil Sadlocha (left) “is returning home and will not train or compete at this time.”
Joshua also accused Ohio State and the Big Ten of inaction after the investigation
The Big Ten gathered and evaluated information from the conference on-duty crew, both schools and video footage, and supported the in-game penalty against the Buckeyes, but decided not to administer any further penalty.
“Due to the lack of indisputable evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not imposed any further disciplinary action,” the Big Ten said in a statement.
Joshua said he was motivated to share his version of events publicly because racism in sport will get worse if it is not acknowledged.
“Acts of racism have no place in hockey as they can discourage African Americans and minorities like me from playing and loving the game,” Joshua wrote in his post.
“Doing nothing despite racist comments and actions allows this behavior to continue.
“The passivity makes me feel confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture,” added the Dearborn, Michigan native.
Ohio State’s Kamil Sadlocha during an NCAA hockey game against Bentley in 2021
The Spartans upset the Buckeyes 4–3 on the November 11 game in question
Ohio State said its athletic department and hockey program were working with the Big Ten to resolve the misconduct allegation.
“Ohio State is focused on providing an inclusive and supportive environment for all,” the school said in a statement.
The controversy comes amid a once promising season for the Buckeyes, who are now 12th in the nation at 8-5-1.
The team was 10th in the nation when it lost 4–3 to the Spartans on November 11 in East Lansing. It was Ohio State’s second loss to Michigan State in as many days. Since then, the Buckeyes have spat against Notre Dame for a few games.
Meanwhile, Michigan State has won five of the last six and is now ranked 16th in the nation at 9-4-1.
Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale and Athletic Director Alan Haller issued statements
