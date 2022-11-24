Calendar 23-11-2022 – Chesterfield Observer





Friday November 25 Walk-in: table tennis, 12pm-3pm, Stonebridge Recreation Center, 230 Karl Linn Drive. Come in and play table tennis, all levels are welcome. Free. 804-768-7885/information, chesterfield.gov/parks Eleven the musical junior, 7 p.m. through November 27, Tomahawk Creek Middle School, 1600 Learning Place Loop. CharacterWorks presents this fun holiday classic in a musical performance. $17.804-306-9159, cworkstheater.org Saturday November 26 Ye Corne Beer and Rosted Deer, 10am-5pm, Henricus Historical Park, 251 Henricus Park Road. Learn how the English people of old gave thanks for a successful harvest with Powhatan Indian influence. $12/adult, $8/5-12 years, free/members. 804-748-1611, henricus.org Snow Maiden, 3 and 7:30 p.m., Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education, 11810 Center St. This mystical tale of love, hope, and the power of dreams is told through dazzling moves, dance, and acrobatics. Presented by Synetic Theater. $17-$27 with fees. 804-748-5555, perkinsoncenter.org Monday November 28 chair yoga, 10:30-11:15 a.m. weekly through November 21, Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Learn yoga poses and poses sitting or leaning on a chair. $20. 804-768-7904/information, 804-748-1623/registration, chesterfield.gov/parks Walk in: Feestbrug, 12:30-3:30 PM, Stonebridge Recreation Center, 230 Karl Linn Drive. Come by to play cards or socialize with friends or make new ones. Free. 804-768-7885/information, chesterfield.gov/parks Family Story Time, 6:30-7:00 PM, Bon Air Library, 9103 Rattlesnake Road. Story times with songs, rhymes, fingerplays and a craft to take home. For children aged 2-5 years. Registration required. Free. 804-751-CCPL, library.chesterfield.gov/events Tuesday November 29 red cross blood bank, 9am – 3pm, Central Library, 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd. Help the local community by donating blood. Free. 804-751-CCPL, library.chesterfield.gov/events financial preparedness for emergencies, 1-3 pm, Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road. Based on FEMA’s Emergency Financial First Aid Toolkit, this course explains the financial consequences of disasters and how to prepare. Includes refreshments. Free. 804-768-7904/information, 804-748-1623/registration, chesterfield.gov/parks CCPL Chess Club, 5-7 PM, Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd. All ages welcome. Sets and space available. Free. 804-751-CCPL, library.chesterfield.gov Wednesday November 30 Walk-in: badminton, 9:30-11:30 AM, Stonebridge Recreation Center, 230 Karl Linn Drive. All different levels are welcome. Free. 804-768-7885/information, chesterfield.gov/parks festive wire ornaments, 10-11:30 AM, Stonebridge Recreation Center, 230 Karl Linn Drive. Kids ages 10 and up will have fun making holiday ornaments from copper wire. All essentials included. $15. 804-768-7885/information, 804-748-1623/registration, chesterfield.gov/parks Therapeutic Recreation: Anything Goes Active Hour, 10:30-11:30 a.m. weekly through December 14, Ettrick Recreation Center, 20261 Woodpecker Road. Persons with disabilities aged 18 and over are invited to participate in various physical activities. Registration required. Free. 804-706-2596, chesterfield. government/parks High school musical on stage, 4 p.m. through December 3, Thomas Dale High School Main Campus, 3626 West Hundred Road. Come see how the students perform. $10/adult, $8/student, $6/Nov. 30 alone. bit.ly/TDHSTIX Chesterfield Chamber Legislative Reception, 5:30-7:30 PM, VSU-Gateway Event Center, 2804 Martin Luther King Drive. Chesterfield Chamber is partnering with Virginia State University and SOVA (Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce of Colonial Heights and Petersburg) to host this event. Meet elected officials representing the region at the local, state, and federal levels. $55/non-members, $45/members. 804-748-6364, chesterfield chamber. com

