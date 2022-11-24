Rafa Nadal and Gabriela Sabatini send fans to the meltdown

Rafa Nadal (pictured right) and tennis great Gabriela Sabatini (pictured left) played mixed doubles on a historic exhibition tour in Argentina. (Getty Images)

Rafa Nadal and Gabriela Sabatini have thrilled the tennis world by teaming up in a historic moment for mixed doubles fanatics.

Just before the birth of his first childNadal confirmed he would participate in an exhibition tour in South America with world No. 3 Ruud.

The news delighted tennis fans in South America who never had the chance to watch their idol.

And in a unique move, 1980s and 1990s tennis icon Sabatini took to social media to make Nadal an attractive offer to partner on the tour.

Nadal accepted and the duo competed against Ruud and Gisela Dulo at an exhibition event.

The 52-year-old former tennis player received a huge round of applause after he stepped back on court.

And to the delight of adoring fans, Sabatini and Nadal emerged victorious 6-4 in an entertaining showdown.

Tennis fans were quick to praise Nadal and Sabatini’s performance, a rare opportunity for fanatics.

Sabatini was one of the biggest tennis stars in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Sabatini, a fierce rival of icon Steffi Graf, became the youngest ever semifinalist at Roland Garros at just 14 years old.

She eventually defeated Graf in the 1990 US Open final to claim her only grand slam singles title, having also won the 1988 Wimbledon doubles title.

Earlier, Nadal and Ruud played a three-set exhibition match.

After playing in the group stage at the ATP Finals, which Nadal won, he took the field again in front of a boisterous and excited crowd.

The duo gave the fans moments of brilliance with Nadal leaving the crowd gasping after a brutal jumping forehand winner.

Nadal went on to win 7-6, 6-2.

Casper Ruud closes 2022 in fantastic style

Nadal was eliminated from the group stage of the ATP Finals after struggling to find form on his return to competition.

Despite speculation about his retirement, Nadal told fans he would continue as long as possible after a defiant message in Turin.

Ruud reached the final, but fell short Novak Djokovic.

The Norwegian ended a brilliant year, in which he reached both the finals of Roland Garros and the US Open.

Ruud also reached a career-high ranking and currently sits at No. 3 in the world.

The duo will soon finish their tour and have time off before preparing for the Australian Open.

Djokovic gets to challenge for a ninth title at Melbourne Park, a decision that was applauded by Nadal – although it met with mixed reactions in Australia.

“Tennis is better when the best players are on the field. Even if it was a big mess last year, not good for our sport, it’s in the past,” said Nadal.

“Novak being able to play again is the best news possible. Happy for him, the tournament, the fans.”

